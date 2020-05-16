Hollywood Bowl Closure Turns Summer in Los Angeles

It was a beautiful night for the aliens.

As it turned out, something classic escaped from both of us. That’s why he was excited to see the iconic venue for the first time, as he was visiting D.C. for a weekend. Native, never.

That night in 2015, we took our first picture together. Five years later, he lives in Los Angeles, five months after we got married and we are living in unprecedented times.

Occasionally, the lack of a concert venue is the least of which is taken from us among the pandemic that claimed the lives of many and affected many lives and livelihoods.

Not big things and should not be lost on us. What I’ve been saying to me lately is that even the smallest things can hurt.

We all have questions about when life will return to its normal state of what we know, but in Los Angeles, the silence emanating from the Hollywood Bowl this summer seems to be the answer.

A short but heart-rending walk from the famous Hollywood and Highland intersection of Los Angeles, the Hollywood Bowl is a unique and beautiful place within the Santa Monica Mountains.

In other words, there is a lot of nature within a mile of where they hold the Oscars.

If this is what art lovers want to be “Mecca”, like The Los Angeles Times explained In its historical focus at the venue, it has achieved and much more.

Over the years, everyone from The Beatles to Lizzo has been home to concerts. It welcomes Latin salsa lovers, ballet ts enthusiasts and jazz fans alike.

In the summer, they’ll give you a fireworks display, sounds of John Williams, a screening of a Harry Potter movie, or a live version of “The Little Mermaid.”

This year is an opening night performance from Brandy Carlyle and a season filled with acts like Bob Dylan, The Beach Boys and Janelle Monie.

For the vast Los Angeles area that often feels out of place, the Hollywood Bowl will probably only stand side by side with Dodger Stadium – and the In-N-Out line – and accept the inconvenience of going there for the experience as a place where locals of all classes can be.

That shared experience, arguably, is a bad idea right now. The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association is one of several companies that will pay the cost of the liability, which is expected to face a budget shortfall of about $ 80 million in lost revenues.

Fortunately, the Hollywood Bowl has proven to be many times over its near century, when E.T. Don’t know the word “farewell”. Eventually, it will be safe to sit among the mountains again and under the stars.

Until then, all of us, as an alien once advised, “be good”.