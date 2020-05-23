‘Homecoming’ review: Janel Monee starring in new chapter of Amazon’s strange thriller

Here, Monనే’s character is introduced to waking up in a rowboat floating on a lake, with no memory of how she got there. The series works backwards – filling in the gaps of what happened – before moving on, bringing Chris Cooper as the cranky founder of Geist, the company behind the Homecoming program, as an ambitious employee of Hong Chow and some familiar faces.
Like Season 1, the pacing is slow at the start. However, over the course of 10 episodes, artistically, it re-builds, which – like the first go-round – feels like the longest movie ever told in chapters.
As the plot draws to a close, the twists have become a little more manageable, but it’s still strange and reasonably compelling – Monae’s character gradually fills the gaps – while pressing sci-fi-esque concerns about the risks of hacking humans.
Its effect stands to get away from the slightly cumbersome storyline. Under the circumstances, it is no small feat.
Monee is great as a storyteller who is confused to understand and begins his journey by saying, “If I do something wrong, I don’t know what it is.” James also benefits from a sharp presence as Walter Cruz, whose arc provides a strong link to Season One.
“Homecoming” cried aloud for the second season, and there was valid criticism that it was a sermon as a fully realized story. Yet in the streaming world, there is little incentive to ignore concepts, even pieces of equity left in them.
Despite the challenge of making a comeback without Roberts (who still has executive producer credit), the filmmakers have increasingly stepped up to the challenge. This is one of the movie sequels that nobody really asks for, but it proves to be a pleasant surprise.
It should close “homecoming” books for good, who knows? If the streaming-fueled appetite for content shows anything, you can return home again.
“Homecoming” will premiere on Amazon on May 22nd.
