‘Homecoming’ review: Janel Monee starring in new chapter of Amazon’s strange thriller

For those who missed First flight – Based on the Gimlet Media Podcast and co-produced by “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail – the series focuses on the undercover operation of soldiers, playing with their minds and memories. This is again a poor version of the 1970s paranoid conspiracy thriller, set in half an hour.

Here, Monనే’s character is introduced to waking up in a rowboat floating on a lake, with no memory of how she got there. The series works backwards – filling in the gaps of what happened – before moving on, bringing Chris Cooper as the cranky founder of Geist, the company behind the Homecoming program, as an ambitious employee of Hong Chow and some familiar faces.

Like Season 1, the pacing is slow at the start. However, over the course of 10 episodes, artistically, it re-builds, which – like the first go-round – feels like the longest movie ever told in chapters.

As the plot draws to a close, the twists have become a little more manageable, but it’s still strange and reasonably compelling – Monae’s character gradually fills the gaps – while pressing sci-fi-esque concerns about the risks of hacking humans.