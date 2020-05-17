Hotel security during the coronavirus: What does your stay look like?

(CNN) – Farewell, breakfast buffets and bellhop service. Hello, temperature screening and keyless check-in.

While pandemic-era policies are still being developed in hotels around the world and no doubt, it’s safe to say that guests will see big changes next time they check in anywhere.

For the future – until an immediate test for a vaccine, a widely effective treatment or a coronavirus is available – the hotel Stays Christopher Anderson, a business professor at Cornell University’s Hotel School in Ithaca, New York, says that personalized service and amenities can be a dismissive affair in high-end hotels that have long been part of the draw.

Religious access to hotels is low, “so there are no buffets, no minibars” and most of the “high-touch elements of luxury” such as spa treatments and the bellhop and wallet service, may be disabled, Anderson ts.

Guests want keyless and contactless check-in and checkout and some personalized interactions.

“We want to remove them and basically walk into the hotel. The service provider completely disinfected the place before my arrival, without having to climb the elevator itself, and enter my room and touch anything with no comfort,” he says.

According to John Freitag, senior vice president of Lodging Insights, hospitality analytics firm STR is one of the reasons that hotel rooms have dim eyes to return to.

In the week ending May 2, hotel occupancy stood at 28.6% in the US, giving STR the first “solid piece of evidence” to restore the demand for leisure led by states that relaxed the restrictions.

Occupancy is down 58% compared to the same week last year.

As demand rises, the hotel industry is trying to reassure potential guests that additional steps have been taken to protect against coronavirus transmission as states and countries begin to reopen.

Socially distant and cleaner than ever

Hygiene is a major concern, and the American Hotel & Lodging Association released the industry-wide Monday Safe Standards (pdf) . Many major hotel groups have also explained the new policies.

Hotel Behemoth Hilton is developing policies Assisted by Mayo Clinic’s Infection Prevention and Control Team. Hilton is exploring the use of electrostatic sprayers – which are uniformly disinfectant in a wide range of areas – and ultraviolet light to clean surfaces and objects.

Marriott It has already announced that it will use electrostatic sprayers to clean guest rooms and public spaces and is testing ultraviolet light technology. Marriott and other brands will be removing furniture and remodeling several areas to facilitate the six-foot social distance space suggested by health officials. The brand is considering Plexiglas barriers at the front desks to separate guests and hotel staff.

Freitag said the new measures will definitely impact hotel owners’ out-of-pocket costs, but it is unclear whether guests will see those costs at room rates.

“The cleanup fee could be a new resort fee,” says Freitag. In both cases, staying in a hotel in 2020 is “definitely” cheaper than last year.

Guests at more than 3,200 Marriott hotels can check their phones, access their rooms and order specially packaged room services to their door without contact.

Masks and gloves for staff are ubiquitous in most hotels, and hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are the latest additions to public spaces and personal care facilities.

The Venetian in Las Vegas It is one of many features that emphasize the six-foot rule of social distance, with markers to indicate proper spacing at the front desks, elevator lobbies, coffee shops, entertainment venues and more.

Venetian reception employees use each other’s workstation to avoid alienation and comply with rules such as slot machines, restaurant tables, pool lounges and more.

Indicates that there should be no more than four guests in the resort elevator. Hamilton Hotel in Washington DC asked guests to limit that number to two.

The features also describe procedures for suspected or confirmed cases of Kovid-19 on the site. Those actions often include serious third-party disinfection of rooms occupied by sick guests.

Will guests be featured?

Temperature testing for guests and employees is one way of protecting against infection, but it is unclear how widely it is implemented in hotels.

At The Venetian in Vegas, which has not yet reopened, the resort’s newest, thermal scanners are used at every entry point for staff and guests to “allow prudent and non-invasive temperature checks.” Venetian Clean Policies

In Singapore, a national campaign called SG Clean has been launched across industries and a set of these Hotel standards (pdf) , Which includes temperature checks for guests, “wherever feasible and applicable.”

Four Seasons in New York has been following stringent ad hoc protocols since it began hosting health care workers in early April.

Developed by the Travel Risk Management Company International SOS, each person’s temperature-checked will have a single point entry and will be asked questions by staff nurses who enter the facility 24 hours a day, according to Dr. Robert Quigley, the architect of the plan, Senior Vice President of International SOS and USOsam Regional Medical Director.

Asymptomatic transmission also requires stringent social distance, and Quigley estimates that best practices in screening in hotels develop with the availability of rapid diagnostic testing.

The Four Seasons Playbook complies with International SOS’s first coronavirus hygiene standards for a hotel and other hotels that host medical workers, but in the past two weeks, Quigley has begun consulting the company. Traditional leisure and business travelers.

The level of screening implemented during the Four Seasons in New York during this period is not possible for every property, Quigley noted.

“It’s not realistic that hotels across the spectrum have these mitigation measures that I’m talking about,” he said. “So they have to say, these hotels that don’t have the capabilities or the resources to ask, ‘What is our risk appetite? What is our duty to care for our employees and our guests?’ “

Identifying what is needed to keep guests safe

Rudy Tasher, general manager at Four Seasons New York, is at the forefront of hosting the hotel’s health care workers. He ignites how the traditional guest experience is changing.

“For example, is there a turnaround between check-in and checkout? Often hotels will have a turnaround where you check in the morning and evening. The room will be occupied again. Do you have more time? Say 24 hours?” Toucher exclaimed.

He said cost structures and operational models need to be considered.

Since the Four Seasons began hosting medical workers at the New York Coronavirus Earthquake Center, the cleaning protocol developed by International SOS has been emptying the rooms for a long time between successive cleanups to avoid any contamination.

But that protocol is designed to meet very specific conditions. The Four Seasons Luxury brand will find new measures when it reopens for guests, not health-care workers, at hotels around the world and at the property on 57th Street in New York.

These changes include social distance action, reduced public spaces and re-designed restaurants, bars and fitness facilities.

“Once business levels reopen, we recognize that hotel guests’ expectations and needs have changed, and the Four Seasons are well positioned to get out of this crisis with a new perspective on luxury ways for this new world: to adopt technology, improve tools, and train our already strict health, safety and hygiene protocols.Vvadam and strengthening of the “Four Seasons Global Operations President of the Christian Clark said in a statement.

The future of high-touch places and services

The public spaces and amenities of a hotel are essential to the era of coronavirus.

For example, says Anderson from Cornell’s Hotel School, room service is preserved because there is more control over who touches it.

He is not sure that services such as hotel breakfast bars or full Vegas-style spreads – buffets will ever return.

“I think it will raise awareness about broadcasting now … so it may be safe and there may be no fear of the pandemic. It may not be mentally attractive,” he said.

Anderson said that in the near future, grab-and-go offerings will be a solution in the near future.

High-touch public areas such as spas and gyms – which are also difficult for social distance – are “really, very high risk for transmission,” Quigley said, requiring careful cleaning with most handles and doorknobs.

But not all hotels waive those services.

Referring to private personal-tutoring sessions, Bangkok-based Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas said about its new policies that “fitness and holistic classes are adapted for the optimum well-being of guests”.

And Mandarin Oriental also hopes to offer many of its personalized services. They are still shaping up the details, but the luxury brand’s spa director doesn’t want to lose more of the guests who seek human contact before catching the pandemonium.

“If Social Touch is a more rare post-coronavirus, spas can provide unique havens where people can feel the touch in a clean and safe environment,” said Jeremy McCarthy, hotel group’s spa and wellness director.

He said it needed inspiring customer trust.

Indeed.

Hotels around the world are taking a long time to reassure guests. It remains to be seen how quickly that confidence returns.