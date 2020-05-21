House Republicans are pushing Trump to stop the guest worker program

Republican House members have urged President Trump to suspend the guest worker program to protect American jobs during the coronavirus pandemic that has put millions on the unemployment list.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, chairman of Freedom Caucus, is spearheading the effort.

“My colleagues and I want President Trump to stop granting new guest worker visas for at least a year to prevent Americans from competing with foreign workers as my country recovers,” he said He told Fox News On Wednesday.

In a letter to the president, Republicans praised Trump for signing an executive order last month, restricting immigration into the US for 60 days, but calling for the entry of guest workers into sanctions.

“As we respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, it is important that we look forward to their economic welfare,” Biggs said. “Over 36 million Americans have filed for unemployment and even though states and counties are reopening, there is still a shortage of jobs.”

The Labor Department reported that unemployment rose again last week as another 2.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits.

More than 38 million unemployed, over a quarter of all US employees have become unemployed in the last nine weeks.

Republicans should have the first shot at filing any opportunity for employment for Americans.

“We should not force Americans to compete with foreign citizens when jobs are scarce, and Americans should prioritize employment when businesses can reopen,” they wrote in their letter. Hill reported. “We urge you to cease issuing any new guest-worker visas for at least one year and to stay longer depending on the strength of the economy.”

Along with Biggs, the letter was signed by Paul Gosar of Arizona, Louis Gohmert of Texas and Steve King of Iowa.

The Guest Worker Program provides a temporary visa for immigrants who are able to live and work in the US for a period of time.