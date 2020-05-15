How Ben Affleck, Ana D’Armas and Ricky Martin performed in the resident’s music video

Ben Affleck and Ana D’Armas get their love immortalized in the resident’s latest music video.

The Hollywood couple is among 113 people from 80 countries packed into the PDA for the Puerto Rican rapper’s new song “Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabe,” which translates to “Before the World Ends” in English.

A source told Page Six that the 32-year-old D’Armas was involved in the music video because she was friends with a resident.

The resident shared the idea of ​​creating “the world’s longest kissing chain” and the Cuban actress for it.

“Ana loved the concept and shared it with Ben,” the insider added.

D’Armas and Affleck, 47, took footage of the kiss and the couple celebrated D’Armas’ birthday during the quarantine.

The couple were rumored to be dating in March, but reportedly met while filming their new movie “Deep Water” in New Orleans.

Another famous couple that appeared in the resident’s new music video is Ricky Martin and his husband, Javan Yosef.

Martin, 48; Shared on his Instagram He and Yosef, 36, represent Puerto Rico, where he is located, and Syria, where Yosef is located.

He wrote to the resident in caption, “Hermano, Gracias Por Haెర్ernos part del Mensaje. ¡Cue Hermosa Letra !, which translates to English, “Brother, thank you for joining us in this message. Beautiful lyrics! “

One insider specifically told us, “Ricky has collaborated with Residen several times on music and social justice. Ricky knew the resident’s vision and his drive for unity, and decided to openly kiss a partner with his partner. “

Actress Joe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, and Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, are the other star-studded couple seen in the video.

The resident’s “antes que el mundo se acabe” was officially premiered on Thursday and already has more than two million views.