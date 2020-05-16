World

How can Australia use its tide for energy

by Ayhan
Sydney’s Macau Energy is among those who take advantage of this ripple potential. The company manufactures underwater turbines with a diameter of two to four meters. A turbine that operates in constantly flowing water Up to 20 homes can generate electricity.

Their design enables them to generate electricity even in slow-flowing water, meaning they can be used in rivers and irrigation canals as well as in the sea.

“We are developing the turbines at an easily deployable level in remote communities, coastal businesses, island communities and resorts,” Douglas Hunt, managing director of Macau Energy, told CNN Business.

Although tidal energy is still in its infancy, it helps to reduce Australia’s dependence on fossil fuels.

“Most of the energy in the national grid comes from coal,” explained Jenny Hayward, a CSIRO research scientist at the Australian National Science Agency. “We also have wind and solar PV [photovoltaic]. ”

Renewable energy accounts for only 6% of Australia’s primary energy consumption and 17% of electricity generation According to the country, in fiscal year 2017-2018 Department of Environment and Energy. The reason for this is Australia Coal resources in abundance and low cost.
But renewables are on the rise and Australia has increased its wind production 20% and Solar 23% That year.
The island nation began to explore tidal power through many Pilot projects. But there is one major advantage of this power: its ability to attend. When the sun does not shine, or the wind does not blow, the sea moves in tidal currents.

Accesses tidal power

Large tidal energy systems are expensive to install. The world’s largest tidal power plant at Chihwa Lake in South Korea costs almost $ 300 million In 2011 to build.

The Maco Turbine costs between $ 20,000 and $ 70,000, depending on power generation and location.

So far, Maco’s customers are mainly large industrial and government sites, but it wants to make its turbines available to large and small power consumers.

“Tidal turbines are around, but the challenge is to make them cost effective,” says Hunt.

Reducing costs means that turbines from coal-fired power plants look to add green energy to their operations and off-grid coastal communities.

“It was built on a level that was easily accessible to individuals to perform without expert staff,” says Hunt. This means that a community, business or home that has access to flowing water can generate its own energy and serve its turbines locally.

“We want to contribute to a mix of energy that is less dependent on fossil fuels, by empowering local businesses and communities to generate their own energy from a source of ictable and plentiful sources that are hidden in plain sight – often flowing directly past communities,” says Hunt.

Although the potential of tidal force may seem as vast as the ocean, there are challenges to overcome. CSIRO Notes “The size of this resource has not been adequately calculated.” A 2017 EU Report The lack of research on the effects of tidal installations on marine life is lacking More High construction costs are considered a barrier to the implementation of tidal power worldwide.
The Australian government is currently investing in a variety of investments Maritime energy projects. It states that policymakers can better understand how tidal and wave power contribute to the country’s fuel mix.

