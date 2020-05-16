How can Australia use its tide for energy

Sydney’s Macau Energy is among those who take advantage of this ripple potential. The company manufactures underwater turbines with a diameter of two to four meters. A turbine that operates in constantly flowing water Up to 20 homes can generate electricity.

Their design enables them to generate electricity even in slow-flowing water, meaning they can be used in rivers and irrigation canals as well as in the sea.

“We are developing the turbines at an easily deployable level in remote communities, coastal businesses, island communities and resorts,” Douglas Hunt, managing director of Macau Energy, told CNN Business.