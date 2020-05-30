How did Vietnam manage to prevent the death of a coronavirus?

How could Vietnam, which has no wealth or sophisticated health care system, even avoid the death of a coronavirus among its 97 million people?

The simplest, say medical officials, is that it worked earlier and faster. Vietnam Ignoring China And implementing rapid measures such as the World Health Organization’s initial perseverance and stringent detention that there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission, and contact tracing before its first case is discovered CNN reported.

“We are not just waiting for guidelines from the WHO. We are using data collected from outside and inside (the country),” said Head Quang Thai, Head of Infection Control Department at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hanoi.

Temperature tests were carried out at airports in early January for passengers arriving from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus. Government officials have enforced more stringent medical restrictions at border gates, ports and airports.

Vietnam’s first coronavirus cases were not reported until January 23, but by then the country was ready.

Vietnam Declared On February 1, the national epidemic saw just six cases in the country. All flights between Vietnam and China were stopped, and visas for Chinese citizens were suspended the next day.

Vietnam lifted Social distance rules Late April after a three-week shutdown, but did not report any local infections More than 40 days. There are businesses and schools Reopened, And life slowly returns to normal speed.