You’ve never heard of the Charles and Diana scandal here.

The three-part series “Quiz” Sunday (10pm on AMC) describes the real-life cheating incident, which nearly destroyed Britain’s version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” in 2001 – Major Charles Ingram (Matthew McFadyen, “Heritage”) And his wife, Diana (Sian Clifford, “Fleebag”), is accused of masterminding a series of in-studio coughs to help Charles win the show’s £ 1 million grand prize.

The pair and their alleged “mate” Tequen Whittock (played by Michael Gibson, a cougar) were put on trial, when the show’s producers later found Whitac, sitting in a “fast-finger” chair directly behind Ingram. The queue whenever Ingram seemed stumped on an answer.

It was also strange to see Diana and her brother Adrian (Tristan Gravelle, “The Terror”) appear opposite host Chris Tarrant (Michael Sheen) on the ITV show’s “Hot Seat” before Ingram appeared.

Directed by Stephen Frears (“A Very English Scandal”), the series airs a new episode every Sunday until June 14.

Macfadyen told The Post about the UK “Millionaire” show in 1998 (hosted by Regis Philbin a year before the prime-time version of ABC). “It reached a peak of 19 million viewers per night and this is a very big thing.

“It was really successful because there was no time limit [for the contestants to answer questions] … There is no clock or countdown. This is the key to a lot of theater and its drama – breaks. “

Ingram is only the second person to win the grand prize; The aforementioned dramatic breaks, ear-scratching, his wedding ring, and the habit of changing his mind before almost every “final answer” have much to do with the torrent (and the viewer’s) entertainment.

There is plenty of built-in ambiguity in the “quiz” regarding Ingram and company’s guilt or innocence – the series is adapted from a book (“Bad Show: The Quiz, Cough, Millionaire Major”) and the 2017 Theatrical Drama (also known as “The Quiz”) .

“It’s really strange to play this guy,” said McFadyen, who filmed Ingrams on their last day with Millionaire alongside Clickford. “This is not a harsh deception, but a retelling of the story. It’s not like I’m copying his every move… it’s just my impressions of him. Playing the guy who comes through this is a strange thing – and there’s a cloud of doubts on them. Their lives were changed irrevocably. “

McFadyen said he and Clifford both wished whether Ingrams was guilty or acquitted.

“Every day Sian and I see each other in makeup, right? What do you think? They are guilty. మరు నేను రోజు మరు ‘’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ ’’ Model We reversed, eventually [of the shoot] We are agnostics. Even now I don’t know what to think and I don’t care. In the end, I was more interested in them and what they did. We don’t know what really happened.

“You honestly play these little growing moments as the script allows,” he says. “What’s fascinating [viewing] The audience will come to you… how we fit into our narrative and affirmations, our biases… how we remember things in some way. Their lawyer [played by “Peaky Blinders” star Helen McCrory] Speaks about memory and how unbelievable it is. “

Itigra won Ingram’s “Millionaire” episode and it wasn’t televised; Parts of it were used in the ITV documentary about the scandal during and after the trial.

“People think they’ve seen it, but they haven’t seen it,” McFadyen said. “What they saw was a modified version of ITV made for the police [during the trial]. I saw… to get a feel for him and how he moved. [The series] Nicely subtle; I really believe that [‘Millionaire’] The producers are passionate about the show and you feel it [producer] Paul Smith [Mark Bonnar] – He is heartbroken that people are cheating on him and he takes it personally when he thinks he’s cheated. “

And, McFadyen said, he got a taste of what the average “millionaire” contender in the hot seat experienced.

“I feel like I’m done,” he says. “No acting required, certainly not the first day on the millionaire’s set. They built a perfect replica with lighting and sound effects and there was an audience.

“It was awful. It helped.”