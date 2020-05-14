Hurricane season begins with the tropical system brewing from the Bahamas, Florida

Just two weeks before the start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters are monitoring areas of Florida and the Bahamas that are predicted to develop a first-named storm this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) began offering tropical views late this week to an estimated low pressure area several hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas.

“This storm is named Arthur,” said Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean Said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends First.” “We ate a tropical or subtropical storm this weekend.”

As of Wednesday, The NHC says Environmental conditions appear to favor its gradual development.

Forecasters say there is a 70 percent chance of a subtropical depression or cyclone over the next five days, as the system moves northeast across the West Atlantic.

If the system acquires enough tropical characteristics to become a tropical or subtropical storm, forecasters call it “Arthur.”

While the system does not affect the southeastern US, Bermuda and shipping interests need to monitor the system as it moves northeast.

“The good news is that all the tropical models are offshore, but Bermuda has to see it,” Dean said.

The Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season officially runs from June 1 to November 30, but there are recent exceptions.

“The official season starts June 1, but hurricanes are set for May, sooner than later,” Dean said on “Fox & Friends First.”

In fact, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has been in May every year since 2015.

Since 2003, there have been nine hurricanes in 17 seasons before June 1.

“We had one last year, Andrea, so it’s also in the Atlantic Basin,” Dean said Wednesday.

According to Dean, on average, there is a tropical storm every two years in June.

All signs indicate This season is above average, Mainly the absence of El Niనోo, with less hostile wind shear, warmer than average sea-surface temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, an average of 12 tropical cyclones – six of which have become hurricanes – occur across the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, or the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center presents its seasonal outlook for the Atlantic Basin on May 21st. Researchers at Colorado State University There Hurricane season forecasts above average This year, El Niనోo attributed the absence to being the primary factor.

Colorado State researchers are predicting 16 named hurricanes, eight of which will be hurricanes. Four major hurricane strength is expected to reach winds of more than 111 mph.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1st to November 30th Include names: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edward, Fay, Gonzalo, Hannah, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.