‘I Know This Much Is True’ gives Mark Ruffalo the character that makes actors jealous green

We meet the more troublesome brother Thomas, in the act of forcing Dominic, a home painter, to take a more active role in overseeing his care. “Thank you for being a good brother to me,” Thomas said graciously.

For Dominic, the burden of dealing with Thomas is left to him by their late mother (played by Melissa Leo), and he feels the burden of responsibility. In that regard, the plot bears a striking resemblance to “Promise,” one of the great Hallmark Hall of Fame films, in which James Garner is accused of handling his most troubled brother played by James Woods.

This adaptation of Lamb’s 1998 novel – Oprah’s Book Club Option – and writer / director Derek Cianfrance (“The Place Beyond the Pines”) has many additional layers. For starters, there is a whole twin perspective, and the questions that caused one brother to change this way and not the other. In it, Dominic is guided by a psychiatrist (“The Good Wife’s” Archie Punjabi) despite his resistance, initially telling her, “There is no use in examining the mysteries of the past.”

The story goes beyond the DNA of this generation to the dark history of the family, with Dominic learning more than he ever wanted. Finally, there is the devastating tragedy he has experienced in his life, which has deepened his relationship with his wife (Catherine Hahn) and weakened the romance that lies ahead in the future.