We meet the more troublesome brother Thomas, in the act of forcing Dominic, a home painter, to take a more active role in overseeing his care. “Thank you for being a good brother to me,” Thomas said graciously.
For Dominic, the burden of dealing with Thomas is left to him by their late mother (played by Melissa Leo), and he feels the burden of responsibility. In that regard, the plot bears a striking resemblance to “Promise,” one of the great Hallmark Hall of Fame films, in which James Garner is accused of handling his most troubled brother played by James Woods.
This adaptation of Lamb’s 1998 novel – Oprah’s Book Club Option – and writer / director Derek Cianfrance (“The Place Beyond the Pines”) has many additional layers. For starters, there is a whole twin perspective, and the questions that caused one brother to change this way and not the other. In it, Dominic is guided by a psychiatrist (“The Good Wife’s” Archie Punjabi) despite his resistance, initially telling her, “There is no use in examining the mysteries of the past.”
The story goes beyond the DNA of this generation to the dark history of the family, with Dominic learning more than he ever wanted. Finally, there is the devastating tragedy he has experienced in his life, which has deepened his relationship with his wife (Catherine Hahn) and weakened the romance that lies ahead in the future.
Admittedly, this is a lot to cheat on, and the narrative is a bit overwhelming in spots. But there are plenty of deeply resonant moments, perhaps not more than a reunion episode for the two brothers in college, as Thomas’s troubles begin to manifest themselves, playing against the Vietnam War, and the fear school leads him to make. (Wars actually form the story; the first Persian Gulf War was the backdrop for many stories.)
Despite the titles Spandau Ballet Ballad, “I Know This Much Is True” is raw and serious. The cast is superb – other supporting players include Rosie O’Donnell and Juliette Lewis – but this is Ruffalo’s performance, and he overcomes the clich గురించిs of dual roles, creating two distinct characters, reliably playing Thomas’s quirks. This time, it’s a show that makes others green with envy.
“You don’t give up on the people you love,” Dominic recounted his efforts to help Thomas, and was as vain as they seemed.
Dominic is an imperfect guide, but “I Know This Much Is True” derives its strength from his painful road to forgiveness, which means facing tough truths.
“I Know This Much Is True” premieres May 10 at 9 p.m. On HBO. Like CNN, HBO is a unit of WarnerMedia.
