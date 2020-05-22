I tried to remove myself from the internet. Here’s what I learned

MyLife pulls out so much public data to create background reports and “reputation scores” on millions of people in the US, all of which are available to those willing to pay for a monthly membership. On top of that, I found sometimes inaccurate but strange personal information about my life: my birthday and home city; My previous job title (interestingly not my current one); A list of people who “maintains Seth’s relationships”, including my parents’ names, each connected to their own profile pages with even more data. Waiting to find it all there.

When I called the site, the customer service representative insisted the information was not from MyLife, but from “Interwebs”. Some back and forth, the representative agreed to delete my profile page. I was successful – two hours later when I received a lot of promotional emails from the company, one encourages me to sign up for membership, the other talks about boosting my credit score.

I learned through my brief, manic campaign in December to scrub my personal data as much as possible and start the new year with a clean digital slate, making it difficult for you to seem to be scratching the surface. Data is an industrial complex. By the end of my experiment, I felt worse about being able to regain control over my data than I had started.

Our data is out there. What now?