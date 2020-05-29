entertainment

Ice Cube canceled its appearance on 'Good Morning America' following the death of George Floyd

by Wanda J Diaz
Ice Cube canceled his appearance
“I apologize to everyone who hoped to see me on Good Morning America today, but I’m not in the mood to tell America after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd. Good morning.” Wrote on Twitter On Thursday.

Floyd, a black man, died Monday at the age of 46 after pleading for help as a police officer pinned him – unarmed and handcuffed.

LeBron James joins a group of athletes talking about the murder of George Floyd
Ice Cube is one of the other celebrities – including NBA superstar LeBron James – who were outraged over Floyd’s murder.
In Minneapolis, hundreds of people took to the streets Protest Tuesday and Wednesday after the video of the incident emerged.

Four police officers have been fired for their involvement in Floyd’s death, which Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said supports the “one hundred percent” decision.

George Floyd's family says the four officers involved in his death are wanted for attempted murder
“This is the right decision for our city,” Said Frey In a statement. “It’s the right decision for our community. It’s the right decision for the Minneapolis Police Department.”
The Floyd family is believed to be the authorities Charged with murder.

The FBI is investigating the incident and is submitting it to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota for federal charges.

CNN’s Christina Maxoris and Jason Hannah contributed to this report.

