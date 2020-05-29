Ice Cube canceled its appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ following the death of George Floyd

Floyd, a black man, died Monday at the age of 46 after pleading for help as a police officer pinned him – unarmed and handcuffed.

Four police officers have been fired for their involvement in Floyd’s death, which Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said supports the “one hundred percent” decision.

“This is the right decision for our city,” Said Frey In a statement. “It’s the right decision for our community. It’s the right decision for the Minneapolis Police Department.”

The Floyd family is believed to be the authorities Charged with murder.

The FBI is investigating the incident and is submitting it to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota for federal charges.