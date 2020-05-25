Iditarod champion Thomas Warner has been caught in Alaska due to coronavirus problems

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Thomas Werner won this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in March, but he’s still waiting for his return home to Norway.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday that Werner and his 16 dogs were stranded in Alberta due to travel restrictions and flight cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I like Alaska a lot,” Werner said. “This is my dream place. But I have a family. “

Werner has five children and 35 other sled dogs in Torpa, Norway. He missed the 10th birthday of one of his children and a morning coffee with his wife, Guro, who left Alaska in March shortly before the health restrictions stopped the journey.

The 47-year-old plans to fly home in early June on a DC-6 flight departing for the Air History Museum in Sola, Norway.

Warner said Fairbanks-based Everts Air Cargo sells the historic aircraft and the museum is finalizing the deal this week.

“We’re neutral,” Warner said. “The plane is going to Norway, we’re going with them. We are very lucky. “

Prior to the trip, Warner underwent a COVID-19 test and collects his dogs from a dog in Salcha, owned by fellow Musher Arlie Reynolds.

Warner said he has friends in the Alaska towns of Easter and Salcha and will spend a few days around the Fairbanks after Iditarod. This year, some days have been more than a few weeks and Warner is ready to resume his normal life.

“My wife cares for 35 dogs and children and works as a veterinarian,” he said. When he returned home, he said, “Yes, dear, everything will be answered.”

