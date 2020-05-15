In a two-country town, Belgian bars are closed. Dutch pubs will soon open on the street

“It’s never quiet. Never.”

Her story is not entirely universal. If her town is Belgian, it is also Dutch – or at least partially. Just two minutes walk down the road and you’re in the Netherlands. Step forward a little, you’re back in Belgium.

The town of Belgium, Barley-Hertog, within the Netherlands, is only 10 km or so from the border, and is divided by the Dutch town of Barley-Nassau on the dizzying routes.

This peculiarity of the Middle Ages is usually almost irrelevant to everyday life. The coronavirus crisis has led governments to reverse the open borders that define the European Union. And Belgium – more than double the number of Kovid-19 deaths per capita than the Netherlands – set up a very tough lockdown.

“I’m not allowed to open,” Van der Kogt said. “However, 50 meters, on the other hand, cafes and restaurants will open on the first of June. I am not allowed to go there because I live in Belgium.”

Although Dutch restaurants have closed, retail stores remain open throughout the crisis. Although Belgian stores were allowed to open this week, Belgians were banned from shopping across the border – meaning crossing one of the white cobblestones in the town center.

“In this crisis situation, there are no mayors in power,” said Marjon de Hoon-Weilenturf (one of her Dutch), one of Barley’s two mayors. “We had to hear laws and regulations from The Hague and Brussels.

“There is talk of residents talking to each other about which country is doing the right thing. It brings a certain polarization.”

People are “shocked” by the coronavirus crisis, with Belgian Mayor Frans de Bont weighing in. “Individually, but also countries, Europe. I think they were shocked together.”

Barley is an extreme example. The question for Europe is whether the go-it-your-own, country-by-country policy represents a deep rot in the union.

“The first reaction is clearly a national-level reaction, completely uncoordinated and confusing, and not in line with what you would expect from a typical borderless, travel area that has been in effect since 1995,” said Marie de Sommer. Senior Policy Analyst at the European Policy Center.

The European Commission itself said in a policy paper on Wednesday that internal border controls “harm our European way of life.”

It warned that if the borders were closed “for public health reasons”, the closures would place a heavy burden not only on the performance of the single market, but also on the lives of millions of EU citizens.

This is not the first time the EU is dealing with governments that have abandoned Schengen at the first sign of a crisis. For many years, countries, including Germany, have maintained some degree of border control to prevent the influx of illegal immigrants into the EU.

The level of coronavirus closure is unprecedented, said Ian Lesser, vice president of the German Marshall Fund in Brussels.

“The danger, of course, is that this kind of national-member-state-first policy somehow becomes standard and embedded in policy and politics,” he said.

He said that the economic benefits of open borders cannot be accepted at least in the short term.

At the moment, local roads across the Dutch-Belgian border are barricaded with concrete blocks just a short drive from Barley. Locals are mocked that barriers can be easily crossed by small rural farm roads, but the symbolism is full.

63-year-old Julian Leemans is taking it all in stride. The border is not abstract to him – it runs through his home.

“Ninety percent of the house is Dutch,” he laughs. “Ten percent – toilet only – Belgium.”

The front door is Belgian, too, and he lives in Belgium – unable to shop in Dutch stores, even though he was born and raised in the Netherlands.

“What you see now from countries about Corona – Belgium, Dutch, Germany, England – are all different.”

“European?” He said, smiling. “What is that?”