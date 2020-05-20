India reports more than 5,600 new cases

A student picks up on his diploma at a graduation ceremony at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on May 6 in Bradley, Illinois. Scott Olson / Getty Images

This week, high school and college seniors across the United States are graduating – a major milestone that looks a little different during a global pandemic.

Many schools hold virtual events or drive-through celebrations, or postponing their ceremonies until later in the summer when they have in-person. But some schools are finding safe ways to go.

One high school in Indiana, close to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will be handing out diplomas to seniors at the racetrack’s finish line. Each student and their family will be allowed one car, in which they will drive to the speedway and get to the finish line.

For many college seniors, the process looks more stressful: they are graduating into a labor market that’s devastated by Covid-19. But for a few days, they get to the end of their student carers, and the culmination of years of hard work.

Many seniors returned to their campuses and dormitories this week, wearing graduation photos to take on face masks and gowns – a rite of passage. Other students held small gatherings to carry out graduation rituals, like jumping into school fountains and toasting champagne.

In New York, the following annual tradition, The Empire State Building was lit up on New York University’s graduation on Tuesday night. Tomorrow, it will be lit blue and white for Columbia University’s graduation.