(CNN) – After two months of closures, throughout the airports India Start reopening today, May 25th.

However, don’t expect airports to look the same as before the global coronavirus pandemic occurred earlier this year.

Of CNN Vedica Sud Reports suggest that both technology and social distance play a major role in keeping travelers safe.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which serves as the national capital New Delhi Travelers should check online before arriving at the airport, and then scan their boarding passes to enter the building.

The security queues are empty so that passengers are socially alienated, and everyone has to walk through a temperature screening station and fill out a travel statement form.

Once they are through security and into the departure area, travelers will notice that the chairs are empty and there are floor markings to indicate where to stand.

A worker at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad spotted the squares on the ground. Noah Seelam / AFP / Getty Images

But flights also have different experiences.

Cabin crew are required to wear full-body PPE, while passengers must wear masks. At the moment, there is no food or drink service on the flights, but passengers are allowed to bring some items with them – the food is “dry” (think chips or crackers) and not “wet”.

Passengers are only allowed one small piece of carry-on luggage (such as a purse, laptop bag or briefcase) and everything else must be checked.

Currently, domestic carriers only operate on carriers like Air India and SpiceJet, as India’s borders are closed to expatriates.

To keep prices out of control, the government has set a price cap on tickets.