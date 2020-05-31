India’s Coronavirus Lockdown: A Man Traveling 1,250-Mile Home …

But he didn’t stop walking. He couldn’t.

The 26-year-old migrant worker is in the heart of India and is only halfway home.

With no way to survive in cities, and India’s vast railway network is largely closed, many have made the extraordinary decision to walk thousands of miles to their families.

Not many people do it. In one incident, 16 workers were riding a freight train when they slept on the rails. Roadside accidents have taken the lives of others. Some died from fatigue, dehydration, or starvation. Those who were taken by the police were often sent back to the cities where they tried to leave.

Chauhan knows the risks. But on May 12, he decided to embark on a 1,250-mile (2,000-kilometer) walk from Bangalore’s tech hub to his village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, in defiance of India’s strict lockdown laws.

He expected to go much further, but with police checking the trucks, drivers are demanding fees beyond the Chauhan budget. For 10 days, he had to dodge police checkpoints, live on tea and biscuits and walk on legs.

“I don’t think I can ever forget this journey in my life,” he says. “It will always contain memories of sadness and anxiety.”

Getaway at 3 am

Chauhan went to Bangalore last December to work as a mason at the construction site.

He earned 250 rupees ($ 3.30) per day in his home village of Tribhuvan Nagar, on the Indian border with Nepal. In Bengaluru, he can double it.

He and his brother, who worked in another state, sent home about 14,000 rupees ($ 185) a month – enough to sustain a family of 11, including Chauhan’s two young children and his elderly parents, living in a rooftop house set between sugar cane and wheat farms. His nephew, Arvind Thakur, moved to the city of Chauhan shortly after he reached the legal age of 14 to work in India.

Video of Rajesh Chauhan’s house. 11 people share this space. “When it rains, we even get wet inside the house.”

By the time Chauhan, his nephew and 9 other migrants decided to leave Bengaluru, the country was shut for weeks. Some train services resumed on May 3, allowing interstate travel – but only subject to a painstaking approval process.

Immigrants are told to book their travel plans at police stations. As of May 5, there were over 214,000 Registration To leave Karnataka State, of which Bangalore is the capital. However, because of the limited train service, only 10,000 people got tickets.

Typically, Chauhan pays 300 rupees ($ 4) for a 48-hour trip home in the lowest carriage class, but during the pandemic the price went up to 1,200 rupees ($ 15.90). State police have been deployed at police stations filled with commuters to sell tickets and go home.

Police in Bengaluru said CNN said they used batons to clear the congestion when the day’s sales ended. “We’ve been beaten so many times, just because we’re poor, doesn’t mean we can’t feel pain,” Chauhan said.

After spending five days getting a ticket outside the police station, Chauhan and his fellow villagers decided to walk. They did not dare to tell their families.

“We’ve been beaten so many times. Because we’re poor, we don’t feel pain.”Rajesh Chauhan

“My father was seriously ill and if we knew we were running home without money it would be very damaging to him and my mother,” Chauhan said. “They will cry until we get back. We decided to tell our family that we were waiting for the train.”

He packed four shirts, a towel and a bed sheet in his backpack. His wallet has 170 rupees ($ 2.25).

At 3 am on the morning of May 12, Chauhan slid out of the single room tin shed he shared with 10 others and took his first step home.

Revelations

By the time Chauhan moved, police checkpoints had been set up throughout the city. The authorities did not address the rush of migrants and clarified that the registration only applies to “lonely ones” – not migrant workers. Unauthorized interstate travel is banned.

As the Chauhan team was running across the city, they were escorted by police to the station, where their boss – who never wanted to leave – picked them up. Although migrant workers have rights under Indian law, they are often unaware and exploited by employers.

In the afternoon, police officers shifted shifts and left the group unattended. “We ran away from there,” Chauhan said. “We ran two kilometers or more until we felt safe.”

Following the railway tracks to prevent policemen on the roads, the group, along with other migrants, marched to Andhra Pradesh at 1 pm.

46 hours later, they crossed the first of five state borders to face it. They traveled just 74 miles (120 km).

Hope, solidarity and hunger

Chauhan’s group of 11 immigrants had nine smartphones in their midst, and they used Google Maps to navigate their way. They used a shiny blue dot to see if they were running in the right direction.

To conserve battery power, Only one person switched on their phone at once, and they took turns sharing GPS. There are a few places along the way where they can charge their phones.

The first part of their journey marked National Highway 44 – a long, open road that divides India into two, running the length of the country from Tamil Nadu in the south to Srinagar in the north.

The road takes them to Hyderabad, a city with a population of 10 million, the first major milestone of their journey – and wherever they go, it is possible to bypass the rest of the way home.

With temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), Chauhan walked 5 miles (8 kilometers) per hour and rested every two hours. He aims to complete approximately 68 miles (110 kilometers) per day. “There is the temptation to rest or fall asleep,” he says. “But we know that every time we sit down, it’s very hard to walk.”

Along the way, other migrant groups are heading to the poorer western states of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which supply Indian cities with their migrant workforce.

On the road, Chauhan said the traditional divisions of caste and religion – the deeper flaws in India’s rural interior – have disappeared. His group of 11 comprised of different castes of the same village. There are Brahmins and Thakurs, who are considered the upper castes, and the lowest Chamars. On a long walk to the house, it makes no difference.

When Chauhan’s slipper broke on the second day, the group raised their funds to buy him a new shoe.

Rajesh Chauhan and his friends were waiting on the divider in the hope that a truck would fall over the border. After asking locals about ways to skip the upcoming police checkpoint, Rajesh’s 11-member team headed to Gonda has joined a 17-member delegation heading to Chhattisgarh. The group ran through the highway and through the fields and forests to escape the police.

But by the third day, they hadn’t had a full meal since they left Bangalore. Each individual starts at Rs 150 ($ 2) and 300 rupees ($ 4). Instead, they buy 20 biscuits for 100 rupees ($ 1.32) and ration them all day. “We had to save every rupee if we needed it later on the journey,” Chauhan said.

“Our stomachs are rumbling. We eat biscuits to keep quiet. We are hungry, but we have no choice. We have to save every rupee in case of an emergency.”

At 8am that day, they stopped on the side of National Highway 44 and thought they would rest for hours. They slept for eight hours, ignoring the highway noises and blocking trucks.

When they wake up at 4pm. Hyderabad is 250 miles (400 km) away and within a state boundary.

Crossing boundaries

With his sights set on Hyderabad, Chauhan walked overnight. But when his team reached Kurnool town at 10 am on the fourth day, the police checkpoint blocked the bridge they had to cross to reach the city.

He followed the winding path along the Chauhan River and watched the flow of migrants. About 2 miles (3.2 km) away, hundreds of people cross the river on foot.

Chauhan and others hesitated – they didn’t know how to swim. “Men, women, children and the elderly are crossing the river,” he said. “(We thought) if they could do it, why wouldn’t we.”

After a long, hot summer, the river is only 3 feet (1 meter) deep. Chauhan held his wallet over his head, and the tallest man in their group carried his 14-year-old nephew.

“We were very scared to be washed away, but we kept telling ourselves that this was the only way to get home. We were very scared of this 100 meter stretch journey,” Chauhan said.

Back on the highway, truckers are asking 2,500 rupees ($ 33) per person to take them to Uttar Pradesh. “They told us that if the police caught them, they would have to pay big fines. They were unwilling to take the risk without paying the money in return.

But others are more voluntary. An old man gave them their first full meal in four days. A truck driver had pity on their blisters and gave them a lift. He was transporting rice across the border and they were lying between gunny bastards, he drove them to the outskirts of Hyderabad.

After they crossed the Telangana-Maharashtra border, they got another fortune – a villager took them to a school where NGOs were feeding and watering the migrant workers.

More than 300 immigrants are having lunch when the police arrive.

“They started abusing us,” Chauhan said. “They told us we weren’t following social distance. We had to sit 10 feet from each other. They tried to disperse the crowd and told the organizers to stop feeding.”

But immigrants outnumber the police. “We started shouting back, some migrant workers even started pushing the police, and the police were back on their jeeps,” he said. “We’re angry. They (the police) don’t help us at all – they don’t help people.”

Pestilence and death on the roads

When Chauhan was in Bangalore, he heard of the pandemic that stopped India. But he said his perception of it was poor. అతను మే 12 న బయలుదేరినప్పుడు, బెంగళూరు అప్పుడే ఉంది 186 కేసులు నిర్ధారించబడ్డాయి . అతను ఇంటికి నడుస్తున్నప్పుడు, చౌహాన్ ఇతర వలసదారులతో చాట్ చేశాడు, ట్రక్కులు మరియు ట్రాక్టర్లలో నిండిపోయాడు మరియు సామాజిక దూర నిబంధనలను ఉల్లంఘిస్తూ దగ్గరలో భోజనం చేశాడు.

పట్టణ కార్మికుల వలస భారతదేశంలో కరోనావైరస్ వ్యాప్తిని ఎలా ప్రభావితం చేసిందనే దానిపై తక్కువ సమాచారం లేదు. తిరిగి వచ్చిన వలసదారులు అనేక రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఈ వ్యాధికి పాజిటివ్ పరీక్షలు జరిపారు, కాని వారు నగరంలో కోవిడ్ -19 ను సంక్రమించారా లేదా మార్గం వెంట తీసుకున్నారా అనేది తెలియదు.

వారి ప్రయాణంలో ఐదవ రోజు, ఈ బృందం మధ్య భారత నగరమైన నాగ్‌పూర్ వద్దకు చేరుకున్నప్పుడు వారికి ఆరోగ్య భయం కలిగింది.

రాజేష్ మేనల్లుడు అరవింద్ ఠాకూర్‌కు జ్వరం వచ్చింది. “నేను భయపడ్డాను,” ఠాకూర్ చెప్పారు. “కరోనావైరస్ గురించి నాకు ఏమీ అర్థం కాలేదు. కాని పెద్దలు నాకు చెప్పారు, ఇది జలుబు మరియు దగ్గుగా మొదట వస్తుంది కాబట్టి ఇది కరోనావైరస్ కాదని. నాకు జ్వరం మాత్రమే ఉంది. వారు నాకు మాత్రలు ఇచ్చారు మరియు నేను బాగానే ఉన్నాను.”

హైవేలో, మహమ్మారికి తక్కువ ప్రాధాన్యత ఉంది – ఎక్కువ ఆరోగ్య సమస్యలు ఉన్నాయి: ఆకలి, దాహం, అలసట మరియు నొప్పి.

మే 24 నాటికి, ఇది 667 మరణాలను నమోదు చేసింది, వారిలో 244 మంది వలస కార్మికులు ఇంటికి నడుస్తున్నప్పుడు మరణించారు: ఆకలి, అలసట లేదా రైలు మరియు రోడ్డు ప్రమాదాల ద్వారా.

“బెంగళూరులో, నేను ఈ అనారోగ్యంతో భయపడ్డాను” అని చౌహాన్ చెప్పారు. “ఇప్పుడు, మేము చేయాలనుకున్నది ఇంటికి వెళ్ళడమే. ఈ ప్రయాణంలో మేము అనారోగ్యానికి గురైతే అది మా చేతుల్లో లేదు.

“మేము బెంగళూరు నుండి బయలుదేరిన క్షణం, మేము మా విధిని దేవతలకు వదిలివేసాము.”

ఇంటి పరుగు

“ది జంగిల్ బుక్” రాయడానికి రుడ్‌యార్డ్ కిప్లింగ్‌ను ఒకప్పుడు ప్రేరేపించిన మధ్య భారతదేశంలోని అటవీ ప్రాంతాల బ్లాక్ నైట్ స్కై మరియు మందపాటి పందిరి కింద, చౌహాన్ మహారాష్ట్ర-మధ్యప్రదేశ్ సరిహద్దును దాటాడు. ఇది ఆరో రోజు.

మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లో, ట్రాక్టర్లు, బస్సులు మరియు ట్రక్కులు పగటిపూట ఈ బృందానికి సహాయపడ్డాయి, మరియు కొండప్రాంత గ్రామస్తులు వారికి ఆహారం మరియు స్నానం చేయడానికి ఒక ట్యాంకర్‌ను కూడా అందించారు.

రెండు రోజుల తరువాత, వారు తమ సొంత రాష్ట్రం ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ సరిహద్దుకు చేరుకున్నారు. ఇంటికి కేవలం 217 మైళ్ళు (350 కిలోమీటర్లు) దూరంలో ఉంది. “మేము మా బాధను మరచిపోయాము, మేము అప్పటికే ఇంట్లో ఉన్నట్లు అనిపించింది” అని చౌహాన్ చెప్పారు.

గంగా, యమునా మరియు సరస్వతి నదులు కలిసే హిందూ ఆధ్యాత్మికతకు కేంద్రమైన ప్రయాగ్రాజ్ను వారు దాటినప్పుడు, చౌహాన్ అరుదైన ఆనందాన్ని పొందాడు.

వేలాది మంది హిందువులతో చేరి, అతను చల్లటి నీటిలో మునిగిపోయాడు, మరియు బృందం త్వరగా ఇంటికి చేరుకోవాలని ప్రార్థన చేశాడు.

ఒక రోజు తరువాత, వారి తొమ్మిదవ నడక, వారు రాష్ట్ర రాజధాని లక్నోకు చేరుకున్నారు.

ఇంటికి కేవలం 80 మైళ్ళు (128 కిలోమీటర్లు) దూరంలో ఉంది. వారి ప్రయాణం ప్రారంభమైన తరువాత చౌహాన్ మొదటిసారి భోజనం కొని తన కుటుంబాన్ని పిలిచాడు. “మేము ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్కు రైలులో వచ్చామని వారికి చెప్పాము, మేము ఒక రోజులో ఇంటికి చేరుకుంటాము” అని ఆయన చెప్పారు.

వారు ఇంటికి దగ్గరగా, మరింత అలసిపోయిన చౌహాన్ వారు భావించారని చెప్పారు.

10 వ రోజు, వారి గ్రామానికి 18 మైళ్ళు (30 కిలోమీటర్లు) గోండా వద్ద, ఠాకూర్ మృతదేహం వదులుకుంది. అతను మొదట ముఖం తారులో పడిపోయాడు. అతని ముఖం మీద నీరు పోసి గుంపు అతన్ని పునరుద్ధరించింది.

అప్పుడు, ఇంటి నుండి కేవలం 2 మైళ్ళు (3.2 కిలోమీటర్లు), వారు పోలీసుల్లోకి పరిగెత్తారు. అమలు చేయడానికి చాలా బలహీనంగా ఉంది, వారు వారిని నిర్బంధంలో ఉంచడానికి అధికారులను అనుమతించారు.

చివరగా, వారు ఇంటికి వచ్చారు.

ఇల్లు మరియు మచ్చలు

భారతదేశం యొక్క వెన్నెముక పైకి నడిచే మచ్చలు వారి శరీరాలపై దెబ్బతిన్నాయి.

ప్రయాణంలో తాను 10 కిలోగ్రాములు (22 పౌండ్లు) కోల్పోయానని చౌహాన్ చెప్పాడు. అతను తన పాదాలు వాపుకు గురయ్యాడని, అతను 14 రోజుల పాటు నిర్బంధించబడాలని భావించిన పాఠశాలలో బాత్రూంలోకి నడవడం చాలా కష్టమని చెప్పాడు.

అయితే, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్‌లో దిగ్బంధం తీవ్రంగా అమలు చేయబడింది.

మే 24 న, చౌహాన్ తన కుటుంబాన్ని నిర్బంధంలో చూడటానికి అనుమతించాడని చెప్పారు.

అతని పిల్లలు అతని వైపు ed పిరి పీల్చుకున్నారు. మరియు వారు గట్టిగా కౌగిలించుకున్నప్పుడు, చౌహాన్ తన బాధను మరచిపోయాడని చెప్పాడు. అతను తన కుటుంబాన్ని వారి ఇంటి వద్ద సందర్శించడానికి మరియు medicine షధం కొనడానికి ఫార్మసీకి వెళ్ళడానికి అనుమతించబడ్డాడు, అతను చెల్లించడానికి రుణాలు తీసుకున్నాడు.

తన పెద్ద కుటుంబం నిద్రిస్తున్న తన కప్పబడిన పైకప్పు గల ఇంటిని చూసి, బెంగళూరులో తన పని తన కుటుంబాన్ని ఎలా నిలబెట్టిందో గుర్తుచేస్తుంది.

ఇంకా మే 25 న విషాదం సంభవించింది. బెంగళూరు నుండి నడిచిన 11 మందిలో ఒకరైన ముప్పై ఏళ్ల సల్మాన్ ఇంటికి వచ్చి దిగ్బంధనం వదిలి కొద్ది రోజులకే పాము కరిచింది.

ఆసుపత్రికి వెళ్లే దారిలో మరణించాడు.

ఈ విషాదానికి చౌహాన్ సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. అయినప్పటికీ, తన గ్రామంలోని పేదరికం, అతని కుటుంబం యొక్క ఆకలి మరియు వారి వైద్య చికిత్స నుండి పెరుగుతున్న అప్పు అంటే అతను చివరికి పని చేయడానికి నగరానికి తిరిగి రావాలని అతను గ్రహించాడు.

“నేను బెంగళూరును విడిచిపెట్టినప్పుడు, తిరిగి రాకూడదని నేను నిర్ణయించుకున్నాను” అని ఆయన చెప్పారు. “నేను చేయగలిగేది ఏమిటంటే, పని కోసం మళ్ళీ బయలుదేరే ముందు లాక్డౌన్ సడలించబడిందో లేదో చూడటానికి కొన్ని వారాలు వేచి ఉండండి.”