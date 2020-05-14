India’s coronavirus number crossed the 78,000 mark, with 2,549 deaths

Air India flight with 184 Indians departed from Bahrain to Kerala

Over 3,722 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, with the number of COVID-19s in India reaching 78,003, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Of the total cases, 49,219 were active and 2,549 died, with at least 26,234 recovering from the disease.

Coronavirus in IndiaIANS

In Maharashtra, Covid-19 cases rose to 25,922

There were 25,922 cases of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, 9,267 in Gujarat and 9,227 in Tamil Nadu so far. The highest number of deaths occurred in Maharashtra, 975, 566 in Gujarat and 232 in Madhya Pradesh.

At least 7,998 people in the nation’s capital are infected with the highly contagious coronavirus. Other states with more than 3,000 cases were Rajasthan (4,328), Madhya Pradesh (4,173) and Uttar Pradesh (3,729).

Coronavirus in IndiaIANS

Other major states and union territories are West Bengal (2,290), Andhra Pradesh (2,137), Punjab (1,924) and Telangana (1,367).

Other major states and UTs where significant numbers of cases have been reported are Bihar (940), Haryana (793), Jammu and Kashmir (971), Karnataka (959), Kerala (534), Odisha (538), Tripura (155) and Chandigarh (155). 187).

States / UTs with zero coronavirus cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.