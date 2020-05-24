Indoor plants can help restore your home

Who wrote Kareena Sui, CNN

In the Sanctuaries , The new CNN Style Series, where top professionals share interior design tips for creating a peaceful and inspirational home space.

With our ability to restrict parks and public spaces between global lockdowns, there’s never been a better time to embrace greenery at home.

Concern for the stress and anxiety of building and maintaining a collection of indoor plants may seem another matter. But according to Jason Chong, author and creative director of The Plant Society, a Melbourne-based “plant curation” studio, gardening at home – whether in a backyard or a small studio apartment – can serve your living space and emotion in a variety of ways.

“The joy of discovering a leaf or seeing how much a plant grows three months from the track – I think it benefits the mind,” says Chongyu, who recently wrote the book “Green: Plants for Small Spaces.” , Indoors and Out. “

Below, he shares his thoughts on how to keep plants healthy and trim, how online forums have helped lonely gardeners, and why it doesn’t take much to start planting now.

CNN: For those who have the space or inclination, do you have tips on how to start gardening?

JC: My main tip is to start slow. Gardening is not immediate – it is a labor of love and can develop over time.

See how much natural light enters your home and compare it to the atmosphere of the natural world. This is the best way to start choosing plants for your home. Then, think of a skill set – some plants are more temperamental than others, so start with some easy plants.

Plants can help improve indoor living spaces. Credit: Plant Society

What are the easiest plants to keep and maintain?

I always say start with Peace Lily, Monster or Devil’s Ivy – they are three easy plants. They are usually used in offices because they are very hardy. They will signal you when they are thirsty, they will fall off or be a little silver.

These plants are very versatile – you can style them on shelves or lay them on the bench.

Devil’s Ivy Air Purifier so it’s an added advantage in a small space.

How can people see plants as healthy and trim?

With lots of watering. We encourage people to use technology to motivate and track themselves. Use a diary and remember to water your plants on a Sunday when it is quiet and you feel like you are not interrupted.

Treat your plants as your pets – plants have routines and go through seasonal changes.

Start by watering once every two weeks in the winter and once a week in the summer. Always check with your finger to see if the plant is dry and if it is, water it. Gardening is about using your senses and teaching you over time.

Plants help to bring the balconies to life. Credit: Plant Society

Beyond the aesthetic benefits, what are the psychological benefits of keeping plants?

Putting your hands in the clay and doing anything is no different than knitting or sewing. It relaxes your mind and eliminates it from real life (thinking about it). Gardening can teach you a lot of patience. You don’t need to do gardening alone – there are plenty of garden clubs and forums that are thriving online.

Have you ever had more plants?

I’ve got 400 at home, so more merrier. But it really depends on how much time a person wants to spend on gardening. There are statistics that show that you need two to four plants in a room to clean the space, although it depends on the size of the room.

Plant Society Founders Jason Chong and Nathan Smith. Credit: Plant Society

What’s your advice for improving the space if you have less work?

The best place to start is propaganda – so get plant cuts from family and friends or neighbors and harvest them. I firmly believe that not everyone needs to buy plants. We have seen a lot of offices where staff can take cuts from their communal garden to take home, and this is a great way to start introducing some greenery into your home.

What does sanctuary mean to you, and why is it important to create one in your home?

For me, a sanctuary is the place where I can truly stop and stay. It’s a physical and mental state where I can escape from the real world and feel at home. It is important to create your sanctuary at home so that you can gather yourself from your hectic lives and remind yourself that it is okay to tell someone who you really are.

According to Chong, plants can benefit your living space and mental wellness in a variety of ways. Credit: Plant Society

What room is your sanctuary at home?

The back room. It is full of plants. We have a shelving unit covered in plants; You can also visit a small courtyard. There is a lot of natural light, but it is not the best quality, so I have chosen the right plants to live in.