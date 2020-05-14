Is Yash’s KGF 2 release really postponed? The truth is straight from the horse’s mouth

KGF 2: Ramya’s loss is Raveena’s profit

Rumors mills have been working overtime over rumors that the long-awaited movie KGF: Chapter 2 will be postponed due to a delay in shooting due to a lockdown in coronavirus outbreaks.

Rocking Star Yash, Raveena Tandon in KGF2Instagram

Now, news has come straight from the horse’s mouth on the release of KGF2. Film executive producer Karthik Gowda said the film would arrive on a date. According to him, the shooting of the film is almost complete except for two fights.

KGF 2 works post-production

“The shoot is completed now if the lockdown is not imposed. We have about 20 days of shooting left. We are working on post-production work after getting the government permit.

Why is the shooting delayed?

Manufacturers of KGF 2 are planning to release KGF 2 in multiple languages ​​on October 23rd. The initial plan is to finish the shoot by January and February. The filming took longer than expected, as there was no compromise on the quality of the product.

As a result, KGF2’s teaser plans to come out on January 8 during Yash’s birthday have been delayed.

KGF 1, the largest blockbuster

The first part of KGF will be released in 2018. Prashanth Neel’s directorial has become the biggest box office of all time at Sandalwood, grossing over Rs.

YashTwitter

KGF: Chapter 1 shows how Rocky (Yash) eliminated Garuda to become the new Emperor of the Gold Mines. The second part is expected to be his rise and fall as the most powerful man in the world.

There are huge expectations across the country. Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon play the lead roles in the second installment.