It is in Paris at 9 am and 12:30 pm. In New Delhi. You may have missed it here

With international travel restrictions, health checks, government actions, and more, the Kovid-19 age group looks very different.

CNN International correspondent Will Ripley flew from Tokyo to Hong Kong this week. A five-hour journey usually lasts for days.

“It’s one of three flights a week, they tell me, and it’s flying with 109 passengers. Capacity is more than 400, so a quarter of the capacity,” Ripley said after boarding the flight.

“It’s easy to see why airlines are struggling right now. How do you sustain an airline when so many people are traveling? How do you keep the airport open?”

Ripley arrived in Hong Kong, where he received an electronic bracelet, to make sure he was following a compulsory detention in the next 14 days (which everyone who comes to the airport must do, even though they tested negative for Kovid-19).

He and all the other passengers had to be tested – but because the evening was late, the results would not come until the next day. So all of them were taken to a hotel hostel provided by the government and provided free lunch.

Finally, 20 hours after he resumed his Hong Kong tour, Ripley got the news – he tested the negativity. Now, it’s time to go home, where he will be in custody for the next two weeks. He has to monitor his health and fill the daily temperature and any log of his temperature that the government provides.