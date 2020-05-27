It is now the busiest airport in the world ... Saturday

(CNN) – Alaska’s Anchorage International Airport has no Singapore Changi waterfalls and eight runways of Rajmataz or Chicago O’Hare.

This superfluous little airport, which is the equivalent of New York and Tokyo, has recently become unpredictable.

It’s the busiest airport in the world right now … on some Saturdays, at least.

“Saturday is very busy for cargo operations. This is our bread and butter, but it’s also a slow day for passenger service,” explained Jim Szczezniak, airport manager, via video call.

“For example, on Saturday, May 2, we had 744 flights in Anchorage, Chicago had 579 and Atlanta had 529.”

On Saturday, April 25, Anchorage also smashed the world’s busiest title.

On top of the world

Airport Council International’s annual report on the busiest airports in the world, released earlier this week, is worth a read.

ACI World Director General Angela Gittens said the coronavirus pandemic currently stands at less than 90% of passenger traffic. “The demand is pretty high.”

However, one area that is growing is cargo traffic, which is why the Anchorage airport – in general terms, the fifth busiest cargo airport in the world – is on the ascent.

“We are seeing an increased demand for cargo capacity,” Szczecniak said. “And that’s mainly because a lot of supplies are being produced in Asia to fight Kovid in North America.”

According to the airport, 90% to 9.5 hours of flying time in the industrialized world, Anchorage has been put to precise geographical advantage.

Its location, literally the top of the world, means that planes “fly up [of the globe] To reduce the distance, ”Szczesniak said.

“The purpose of Anchorage is that airplanes are not full of cargo but only half fuel. They fly into Anchorage and then refuel and then return to their destination.”

Small airport that can do

It brings to mind the story Gander Airport In Newfoundland, over 7,000 displaced airline passengers were welcomed on 9/11, prompting the Broadway musical “Come From Away.”

“We’re using different parts of the airport for parking that we don’t normally do,” Szczezniak said.

The airport is the largest airplane recently built, with Antonov Un-222 Miria Cargo aircraft and some Titans of Sports – New England Patriots aircraft stopped here because it is flying between Boston and Asia.

To prevent the spread of Kovid-19, Szczecniak explained that flight crews passing through Anchorage “reduce their ability to communicate with Alaskans.” They use private transportation to and from hotels and avoid having to meet with ground staff.

Vacation destination

“We hope that Post-Coronavirus, Alaska will become a very popular tourist destination,” says Szczezniak. “You know, they tell you to stay six feet away from people. You can come here in Alaska and have a wonderful vacation and not have to be someone six miles away.”

There are about 60 glaciers within a 50-mile radius of the airport, and this beautiful jungle of US states is full of vibrant national parks and preserves. There’s hiking, there’s fishing, there’s white-water rafting and more; It is ideal for backwoods adventurers.

Using all hospital-grade disinfectants, the airport is preparing to return passenger service by upgrading its cleaning program to Kovid-19 combat ready standards.

At the terminal, they cleaned the UV LED lights for the escalator handrails. Szczesniak says, “When traveling by handrail machines, UV light explodes to kill any microorganisms, viruses or bacteria that occur to them.”

Billion 97 billion losses

During our video call between London and Anchorage, 90 flights were flown from the UK capital to the Alaskan airport, according to the real-time flight-tracking site FlightTrader24.

“There are more planes in and out of Anchorage right now than both JFK and LaGuardia,” said Szczezniak.

The world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, will see 110.5 million passengers in 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, however, Atlanta Airport logged 20.7 million passengers, a decrease of more than 18% compared to the same period last year.

The aviation industry is reducing revenues by $ 97 billion by 2020 and recovery will be a slow and painful process.

The team at Anchorage is proud of their efforts to transport medical supplies at a time of global need – but they hope that their time as recordholders will be mercilessly short.

CNN’s Marnie Hunter contributed to this report