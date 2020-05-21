Italy Coronavirus: Covid-19 ‘tsunami’ overwhelms an entire generation. Now their families need answers

A simple, white plastic cross represents each tomb. The tapping of each cross is a piece of paper bearing a surname, sometimes with a beginning, sometimes with a first name. No date of birth. There is no date of death. The cemetery workers placed a single plastic flower on each grave.

Here are those who succumbed to coronavirus in Milan, but whose bodies have not yet been claimed.

An official at the cemetery, who requested not to use his name, told me that many of them were old and in nursing homes. Most people do not have families. In some cases, the families of those who died due to the lockdown were unable to claim the bodies.

With morgues filled with capacity, and with more people dying as it spreads every day, authorities in Italy’s coronavirus hotspots have little choice but to bury the unclaimed dead. If their families come forward to claim the bodies after the epidemic is over, the remains will be uncovered and rebuilt.

Those who rested here died alone. Then again, with coronavirus, almost everyone dies alone.

Carla Porfirio desperately wanted to be with her mother in her final moments.

Prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, her 85-year-old mother, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, visited Michela every day in the nursing home of Milan’s vast Palazzolo-Dan Gnocchi Institute.

When nursing home relatives suddenly stopped visiting their loved ones as the virus spread, Porfirio said she would call every day to ask about her mother. Every day the staff reassured her that she was fine.

Porfirio worries that he was not told when his mother first fell ill. When she was called to her home on Sunday, April 5, information was given that Michela had been given oxygen.

She died the next day.

“What’s most tragic for those of us who have lost their loved ones,” Porfirio told CNN, her voice breaking with emotion, “is that we are not close to them in their last days of suffering. They need their hand to be loved.”

During the pandemic rampant across northern Italy, the Lombardy provincial government demanded that nursing homes be provided to non-critical Covid-19 patients and to reduce the burden on hospitals.

Porfirio said Palazzolo-Dan Gnocchi Nursing Home placed one of those patients in the same room as his mother and two other elderly women.

When Porfirio protested, she said a staff member told her there was no other way home; It was empty.

The Palazzolo-Dan Gnocchi Institute said in a statement that “the first case to be identified … at the Palazzolo Institute, the Don Gnocchi Foundation has initiated isolation, mapping, and swab testing procedures for contacts at risk of infection. Maintain coordination with authorities Dai. “

The Institute did not respond to Carla Porfirio’s claims regarding her mother’s care.

Italian authorities are investigating health violations in elderly care homes around the country during the Kovid-19 crisis.

The Palazzolo-Dan Gnocchi Institute believes the investigation is showing that their work is right.

“We believe that brief and subsequent judicial documents submitted by the Foundation’s attorneys at the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Milan confirm the accuracy of the Foundation’s work in this health emergency,” it said.

The Lombardi regional government told CNN that it was not giving interviews on the “nursing home problem” because of the ongoing investigation.

At least 15 facilities have been shut down and their patients rehabilitated following the inspection of the Italian Police Health Force – Nuclei Antisophystikazione e Sanita (NAS) – a finding that many failed to follow the coronavirus protocols, including providing adequate protective equipment to staff and specific detention centers.

Sixty-one were sent to judicial authorities. Another 157 were fined a total of more than 500 78,500 (72,000 euros).

Like many who lost loved ones in nursing homes to coronaviruses, Carla Porfirio was also angry.

“It’s rude,” she says. “We’re in 2020 and is this still happening? The pictures look like the Spanish flu epidemic 100 years ago. And we’re in the same position?” She asks.

Calls for answers

Some time ago, Alessandro told Azzandro that his 75-year-old mother, Marisa, was physically strong and responsive despite being diagnosed with Alessandro. He regularly took her for a walk, for ice cream, to dance in the park.

Now Marisa’s situation is worrisome, with life support, at the Milan Hospital, after being transferred from the city’s Pio Albergo Trivolgio Nursing Home.

The Pio Albergo Trivolgio Nursing Home also enrolled Covid-19 patients, spreading the virus.

Azzoni presented a diagram on the phone of his mother’s nursing home, saying he was working at home based on information from doctors and nurses. Most of the map is in red, now showing wards containing Kovid-19 patients.

The home is being prosecuted on multiple homicide complaints filed by staff and relatives of patients who say they failed to protect patients and medical workers against infection.

Milan’s Public Prosecutor Mauro Clerici said last month he was considering “more than 100 deaths” at home during the Kovid-19 pandemic.

Clerici said the investigation focuses on “what crimes may have occurred in accordance with the laws applicable to the pandemic.”

No one has been arrested and no charges have been filed in this case.

A spokesman for the Pio Albergo Trivolgio Nursing Home declined to comment on the researchers’ lack of respect, saying they “need to work freely and without any pressure.”

Last month, a home spokesman told CNN that “masking rules” were followed by the number of deaths in the first quarter of 2020, the same period last year.

Azzoni, who founded a group seeking a criminal investigation into what happened at Pio Albergo Trivulzio, described it as “acrobatics.”

With the investigation, “we have the opportunity to completely change things and put humans back in the center,” he said.

Half of Italy’s 32,169 people in the Lombardy region died of the virus.

One of the hardest hit communities in Lombardy is the town of Nembro in the foothills of the Alps.

Of the 87 residents of Nembro’s main nursing home, Nembro Nursing Home Foundation, 34 have been infected.

While law enforcement officials have not commented on whether the house is under investigation, its director, Barbara Kodalli, told CNN that there were no allegations of wrongdoing in the home, and that no Kovid patients were ever taken.

As soon as staff learned that the virus had spread to the home, Kodalli said: “We have decided to close down the structure for families and day care, even if we don’t know what is actually going on, but with the feeling that something is out of the ordinary.”

“We started using PPE and masks because it’s so hard to find them. We’ve found them for absurd prices,” she adds.

However, the house was inundated with the virus, and Kodalli said it had severely damaged its staff, killing its president and one of its doctors.

She blamed the provincial health authorities of late on inspecting the residents of the nursing home.

The Lombardi regional government, which oversees health officials, does not comment on the ongoing investigation.

Barbara Kodalli noted that it took weeks for the swab to come up when the first cases became apparent in the third week of February.

“Regardless of what some people are saying on television, the first cleanup was done on April 10th,” she said.

Nambro Mayor Claudio Cancelli confirmed to CNN that the first cleanup from the most sick patients at home was taken from April 10; He said testing of all staff and the remaining patients began on April 23.

At Nembro, we searched for death notices – but only two recent ones were found. We called at the funeral home to ask where we could find more. In order not to damage the morale of the town, Nambro explained that the municipality has excluded the new ones.

Mayor Cancelli confirmed that the death notices had been dismissed, but denied that there was no official order to raise the morale of the citizens. He emphasized that the decision was based on common sense, and that if he did so, he would be satisfied with it.

A set of notices from the beginning of March have been found next to Nembro’s cemetery, which in just three days – March 7 to 9 – left five elderly men and women dead.

The funeral is finally underway in Nembro as the lockdown eases in Italy.

‘Tsunami overwhelms us’

Giacomo Bofelli, 84, died March 11. Eventually friends and family could say their farewells two months later, at a simple event near the entrance to the town cemetery.

His daughter Nicoletta read a statement. “We never left you. We never do, because you will always be in our hearts.”

Giacomo’s wife, Margherita, sat and listened, the mask covering her nose and mouth moistened from her tears.

After the ceremony, when Giacomo’s ashes were placed in the family grave, Nicoletta said to me: “The woman who works at the cemetery here says that this part was empty before, and now it is full.”

In fact the latest images represent the graves of the recently deceased. Undertakers and Grave Diggers are now the busiest in Nambro.

“సునామీ మనలను, ముఖ్యంగా పురాతన ప్రజలను ముంచెత్తినట్లు ఉంది” అని నికోలెట్టా చెప్పారు.

లోంబార్డిలో వసంతకాలం వచ్చింది. ఈ ప్రాంతం యొక్క పట్టణాలు మరియు నగరాల్లో, లాక్డౌన్ సడలింపుతో ప్రజలు వాతావరణాన్ని మరియు వారి స్వేచ్ఛ యొక్క మొదటి సూచనలను ఆస్వాదించడానికి ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు.

కరోనావైరస్ యొక్క సంఖ్య తేలికగా ఉన్న ఇటలీలోని ఇతర ప్రాంతాల మాదిరిగా కాకుండా, లోంబార్డిలో దు orrow ఖం యొక్క సూచన గాలిలో వేలాడుతోంది.