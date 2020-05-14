Jacob DeGrom went untouchable in the second Cy Young season

Jacob DeGrom hit another gear in July of the 2019 season.

In five starts, he has struck out four and recorded 46 strikeouts. DeGrom faced 129 batters, giving up a single home run and 21 hits. Dominance has expanded for the rest of this season, becoming the 11th pitcher in history to win back-to-back Cy Young awards.

It was the unanimous vote for the second consecutive year, with DeGrom receiving 29 of the 30 first-place votes.

“Words can’t express it,” said DeGrom. “I said it was a dream to win one, but to win back, honestly, I’m speechless right now.”

Unlike 2018, when DeGrom is leading the prestigious pitching award for the entire season, the 31-year-old is not a smooth start to the 2019 season. He raised a 4.85 ERA in April and made four consecutive losses.

DeGrom acknowledges that he is focusing more on the idea of ​​improving his 2018 Cy Young season. After he relaxed, everything clicked.

By May, DeGrom was back at the top of his game and one of the most dominant pitchers in the National League. He posted a 9-5 record with a 2.07 ERA in the last 27 starts of the season.

He posted back-to-back scoreless outings in late July, allowing seven hits in all 14 innings. To end the season in September, DeGrom finished with 23 consecutive scoreless innings and never gave up a single run in his last three starts. He went 3-0 in his last four starts, posting 35 strikeouts, two walks and 0.32 ERA.

“I think Jake is the best pitcher in baseball from my vantage point,” said Mets general manager Brody Van Wagenen at the 2019 GM meet in Scottsdale, Ariz. . I don’t think at any point that I have any concern that Jake can rebound [from] Two inconsistent beginnings and a return to the Cy Young look. “

DeGrom received his second consecutive All-Star nod and was named All-MLB First Team honors in 2019. He also set a new MLB record after allowing three runs or fewer in 30 consecutive starts.

After the Mets’ 3-0 win over the Dodgers in mid-September, Hyun-Jin Ryu, who was the front-runner for NL Psi Young before DeGrom ran away with him, received some praise from his opponent.

“I think every pitcher will give you the perfect answer: If you have someone like DeGrom going against you, you pay extra attention,” Rue said through a commenter after the game.