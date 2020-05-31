Jadon Sancho celebrates goal by revealing ‘Justice for George Floyd’ undershirt in Dortmund victory

The victory over the Bundesliga bottom club kept Dortmund’s thin title hopes alive, but it was Sancho’s performance and his personal protest over Floyd’s death that proved to be the main focus of discussion.
When Sancho scored his first goal since the start of the Bundesliga rematch, Dortmund were outscored 1-0 by Thorgan Hazard, whose team quickly rushed to reveal the message, which earned him a yellow card from the referee.
His teammate Achraf Hakimi also lifted his shirt after Dortmund’s fourth score.
The previous Sunday, Borussia Mnchengladbach scored 4-1 against Union Berlin, while French striker Marcus Thuram scored twice and took a knee in tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Schalke’s US midfielder Weston McKenney on Saturday had the words “Justice for George” when he lost to Verder Bremen.
The 20-year-old Sancho is one of the hottest properties in world football, scoring 17 goals and 16 assists this season with his first senior hat-trick.
Dortmund went 0-0 at half-time, but Hazard’s goal was eliminated before Sancho scored on the score sheet against Hakimi and Marcel Schmelzer.
Borussia Mnchengladbach finished third with a 4-1 victory and placed in the Champions League.
