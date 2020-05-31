Jadon Sancho celebrates goal by revealing ‘Justice for George Floyd’ undershirt in Dortmund victory

The victory over the Bundesliga bottom club kept Dortmund’s thin title hopes alive, but it was Sancho’s performance and his personal protest over Floyd’s death that proved to be the main focus of discussion.

When Sancho scored his first goal since the start of the Bundesliga rematch, Dortmund were outscored 1-0 by Thorgan Hazard, whose team quickly rushed to reveal the message, which earned him a yellow card from the referee.

His teammate Achraf Hakimi also lifted his shirt after Dortmund’s fourth score.

They joined other Bundesliga stars in protesting the death of 46-year-old Floyd, who died in Minneapolis at the time of the arrest of a police officer, kneeling in his neck and pinning him to the ground for several minutes.