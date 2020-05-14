James Clapper has responded to Flynn’s allegations of ‘unmasking’

Former National Intelligence Director James Clapper defended his behavior after he was named in the Obama administration’s top brass as attempting to “whip up” former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Speaking of time A show on CNN Clapper argued Thursday that it was “routine” to “unravel” U.S. citizens who had been accidentally included in foreign intelligence surveillance.

“This is a simple matter,” the former Intelligence Chief said, “and it is appropriate and legitimate when you have a valid foreign intelligence target with a US person. For example, an insider, does anyone in government engage with a foreign adversary? It’s important that you understand what’s going on. ”

Clapper told the network to “unmask” it once or twice a week during DNI.

On Wednesday, acting DNI Richard Grenell released a list of 23 Obama-era officials who sought to uncover Flynn’s identity during the presidential transition process through an “unmasking” process.

U.S. citizens sometimes make random conversations through intelligence community surveillance systems that monitor foreign officials. The identities of those citizens must be kept private, or “masked,” and there is no warrant to reveal their identity.

US intelligence officials, however, may request the names of those citizens who think they need information to understand intelligence. This is called “unmasking.”

Clapper said that when National Security Agency intelligence gathers on a “known, confirmed foreign target” that communicates with an American citizen, the citizen’s name will be renamed to protect their privacy.

In order to understand the context and significance of those conversations, the citizen’s real name was argued, “You almost have to.”

The former Intel head, who has grown to be a major critic of the president in recent years, said he was unaware that Flynn was going to be named after being “masked.”

Clapper argues that if he knew it was Flynn, he would not have to request “unmasking” first.

When the network asked him if he was responsible for leaking the contents of documents containing Flynn’s name, the video was dead and the anchor could not answer his question.

Flynn pleaded guilty in late 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak. He said he did not intentionally lie and tried to withdraw that plea before sentencing.

A four-page document released as part of a re-examination of the case moved earlier this month to the Justice Department to drop charges against the former national security adviser. Goal ”“ Getting [Flynn] Lying. “