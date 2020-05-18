Top News

Japan is now in recession, and will be much worse

by Patrick R Lanz
According to government data released Monday, the world’s third-largest economy fell 0.9% from January to March compared to the previous quarter. While this is slightly better than the 1.2% drop forecast in analysts’ refinitive poll, it is still the second consecutive quarter of decline – that is, Japan has now entered recession.

The drop is even more dramatic, with a 3.4% fall when measured as an annual rate.

The Japanese economy is struggling before the outbreak: economic activity shrunk by a powerful storm that hit the country last fall, following Typhoon Haggibis, as the country absorbed sales tax hikes late last year.

Analysts are warning that Japan’s first quarter will not capture the full impact of the pandemic, even though the virus is beginning to weigh on the country by early 2020.

“The sharp fall in output in the first quarter indicates that the virus outbreak in March has already hit a significant chunk of economic activity,” Tom Learmouth, a Japanese economist for Capital Economics, wrote in a research note Monday. The second quarter is expected to be “very bad” and is expected to fall by 12% in the quarter.

Private consumption, which contributes more than half of Japan’s economy, fell 0.7% – and this led to restaurant and retail closures nationwide before the government declared a state of emergency.

“It’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Learmouth said. “April and May were very bad.”

Exports – which account for 16% of Japan’s economy – shrank by 6% in the quarter, as commodities for the country’s major trading partners remain stagnant. This is the sharpest contraction in the sector since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami hit the country.
Meanwhile, the Japanese government has already a About 1 trillion stimulus package To protect the economy from the fall of the pandemic. This equates to 20% of Japan’s annual output. The Shinzo Abe administration is expected to announce further action later this month.

