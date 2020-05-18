Japan is now in recession, and will be much worse

According to government data released Monday, the world’s third-largest economy fell 0.9% from January to March compared to the previous quarter. While this is slightly better than the 1.2% drop forecast in analysts’ refinitive poll, it is still the second consecutive quarter of decline – that is, Japan has now entered recession.

The drop is even more dramatic, with a 3.4% fall when measured as an annual rate.

The Japanese economy is struggling before the outbreak: economic activity shrunk by a powerful storm that hit the country last fall, following Typhoon Haggibis, as the country absorbed sales tax hikes late last year.

Analysts are warning that Japan’s first quarter will not capture the full impact of the pandemic, even though the virus is beginning to weigh on the country by early 2020.