Japan’s coronavirus guidelines encourage people to wear masks, but the medical body warns parents not to put on babies because it is difficult to notice changes in face color, expression and breathing, a pamphlet said.

“Masks increase the risk of hemorrhage and heat stroke in infants,” reads Wing

Infants have narrow airways and masks make it more difficult to breathe, increasing the burden on their s lungs, which persists.

There is also the risk of ocular inhalation, especially if young children vomit behind the mask.