Japanese experts warn that masks are dangerous for children under the age of two

Japan’s coronavirus guidelines encourage people to wear masks, but the medical body warns parents not to put on babies because it is difficult to notice changes in face color, expression and breathing, a pamphlet said.
Infants have narrow airways and masks make it more difficult to breathe, increasing the burden on their s lungs, which persists.
There is also the risk of ocular inhalation, especially if young children vomit behind the mask.
The association concluded that infants were at lower risk for coronavirus infections and that infants younger than two years did not need masks.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a nationwide emergency on Monday. It had been in place for about a month, but officials lifted it a week earlier than originally thought.
However, Abe has extended travel bans to 111 countries since Wednesday, including the United States, India and South Africa.
The ban list expanded to 11 countries this week and prohibits foreign nationals living in those countries from entering Japan.
Japanese citizens are still allowed to enter the country, although they have to go through 14 days of medical examinations and self-incarceration.
