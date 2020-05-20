Japan’s Gamer Grandma: Meet the world’s oldest video game YouTuber 90-year-old Hamako Mori

In her clips, she does everything from unboxing new consoles to streaming her gaming prowess.
According to Guinness World Records, Mori is officially the oldest gaming YouTuber in the world, now counting the “Grand Theft Auto” series as one of his favorites.
“After living so long, I feel more than ever that playing games is the right choice. I really enjoy my life – it’s rosy,” Mori said in a press release issued by Guinness World Records.
Mori has a sharp sense of humor in his videos, called “The Elder Scrolls v Skyrim Characters”, referring to the famous fantasy role-playing title. They also provide a candid close-up of her life: “90-year-old grandma plays Dauntless” – which has more than 3 million views – Mori blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.
“I’m going to play ‘Dauntless’ today,” she said. “Once I start playing it, it’s a lot of fun, and I can’t stop. I don’t watch any other games – it’s all the same … Sometimes I play until 2am.”
Mori has also collected a series of consoles for decades. The first one she owned was Cassette Vision, which was released in Japan on July 30, 1981.
“It seemed like a lot of fun. I thought it wouldn’t be fun if only the kids played,” Mori said.
