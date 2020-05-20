Japan’s Gamer Grandma: Meet the world’s oldest video game YouTuber 90-year-old Hamako Mori

Hamako Mori, she’s known as “Gamer Grandma” for 250,000 people YouTube subscribers , Started gaming 39 years ago. Her YouTube channel launched in 2015 and she posts four videos per month.

In her clips, she does everything from unboxing new consoles to streaming her gaming prowess.

According to Guinness World Records, Mori is officially the oldest gaming YouTuber in the world, now counting the “Grand Theft Auto” series as one of his favorites.

“After living so long, I feel more than ever that playing games is the right choice. I really enjoy my life – it’s rosy,” Mori said in a press release issued by Guinness World Records.