Jared Kushner’s bizarre comment (Opinoin)

Could Kushner not abide? “Now“Same plan? At best, this statement disrespects pride and democracy; too much ignorance of the law: the US Constitution.

Was Kushner unaware of the law, or did he inform us of his thoughts on batting in a nervous White House?

This is not the first time the president has intervened in the election. Last month, in a discussion Actions that threaten The ability of some Americans to vote safely during the pandemic, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, told donors at the virtual fundraising event, “Mark my words, I think he is trying to push the election.

At the time, President Donald Trump’s campaign spokesman, Tim Murtagh, denied Biden’s characteristic smear. He claims that “it is an absurd, conspiracy theory of a losing candidate that has nothing to do with reality.” Trump himself said he had no intention of postponing the election.

So, when Kushner was asked the question, did he refuse to dismiss it? Why did he dismiss the question as irrelevant? Following Tuesday’s social media storm, Kushner sought to make his statement clear the following day. Listen to the vocabulary of his follow-up statement. “I haven’t talked about trying to change the date of the presidential election. I don’t know.”

Is there some reason why he can’t reassure America: elections are not postponed? A senior official told CNN that there were no conversations in the White House about changing the date because it was a congressional decision.

Can elections be postponed? “None of the laws passed by Congress have delegated these powers to the president even in an emergency, so Congress is the only agency that has the power to change the date of the election,” experts say. Sylvia Albert, Director of Voting and Election at Common Cause at the Washington Post.

Established 1875 Act Election Day Occurs “Monday After November 1st” is taken from Congress law rather than the Constitution. That means Congress has the power to change it. Can Trump convince Congress to do so? Republicans in the Senate may go along, but Democrats who control the House of Representatives will never allow it.

At least one powerful Republican senator, Rules Committee chairman Roy Blunt, shut down the idea. “We had elections in the middle of the Civil War and the Second World War,” he said, “and I can’t think of any justification for changing the election.”

Election Day is not in the constitution, but the document will be established when the current presidential term ends: January 20, 2021. Trump’s presidency will expire at that time, if he does not win re-election.

Re-scheduling the election will really be a long time in the longshot, but the ideological appeal to Trump remains to be seen. Delaying the election may or may not help him buy time to pull the economy out of it, but discouraged voting – especially in states that tend to be Democratic – is more beneficial.

More than 80,000 Americans died in a pandemic, and most Americans believe he was mistaken. With 30 million people suddenly unemployed and the free fall of the economy, polls show he is running behind Biden nationally (though in some key battleground states). There is no doubt that Trump will do almost anything he thinks will help preserve his supremacy and re-election.

Kushner, who is chasing an unknown authority, when he explains why he “can’t do it one way or another.” He accepts it There may be problems with voters coming to the polls in November.

If there is any question that the November general election will be held – and because the coronavirus is wiping out an unpredictable path through the country – the administration and Congress should make it a high priority to confirm the mail. Voting goes smoothly.

American democracy rests on the right of citizens to vote on November 3, in any way, to prevent Trump from playing.

As the disaster plows towards the end of the presidency, Kushner let us know that the administration is not considered sacred – there is no guarantee that election day will proceed as fully planned.