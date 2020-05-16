JCPenney Bankruptcy Filing – CNN

The company said it had entered into an agreement with many of its creditors on the turnaround plan, which would allow it to be a more financially healthy company, but to close 846 unreleased stores. As part of the turnaround process, JCPenney arranged to borrow an additional $ 450 million from those lenders to pay for operations during the restructuring.

The company erred in claiming the Kovid-19 pandemic, which required filing for bankruptcy.

“Until this epidemic, we have made significant progress in restructuring our company under our Plan for Renewal Strategy – and our efforts have already begun to materialize,” says CEO Jill Soltou. “Implementing this financial restructuring plan through a court-monitored process is the best way to ensure that JCPenney builds on its 100-year history to serve our customers for decades to come.”

JCPenney is the fourth national retailer to file for bankruptcy earlier this month. On May 4, clothing retailer J. Crew filed for bankruptcy and then on May 7 at Neiman Marcus.Filed for bankruptcy.

How the mighty fell

Macy’s, the news M JCPenney’s history began in 1902 with the first store in Chemmerer, Wyoming. It has become one of the major national retailers, the anchor of many suburban shopping malls along with Sears and rivals.They found themselves struggling on their own today. JCPenney reached its peak in 1973 when it operated more than 2 thousand locations nationwide.

When they file. Today, JCPenney employs over 85,000 people, making it one of the largest US retailers to file for bankruptcy in recent years. It has more US stores than other troubled companies like Sears, Toys are all of us Or Sports Authority HasWhen they file.

Jicipenny has been struggling under a mountain of debts and red ink for over a decade. As the revolving door of executive leadership has brought in four different CEOs, the last 10 years have been fraught with one another. The multitude of changes aimed at revamping the company – such as closing coupons and clearance sales and introducing home appliances in an attempt to catch more high-end shoppers – have been rapidly canceled.

The big box is hit by the rise of discounters Walmart WMT Target tgt Costco Price But the company is also struggling with the decline in the entire department store sector. More and more consumers are shopping online and JCPenney, rather than in personThe big box is hit by the rise of discountersAnd, Which provides shoppers with lower prices and items that cannot be found in department stores such as grocery.

JCPenney’s most recent profit year was 2010, and its net losses have since been $ 4.5 billion.

Since the summer of 2011, it has reported net profits in only five quarters, all during the holiday shopping season – without the osteo in sales. Since the beginning of 2011, JCPenney has closed more than 20% of its stores, while reducing its staff by more than 40%.

Despite the faulty history and industry trends moving against it, there have been recent signs of hope at Jisipenny before this crisis.

In November, as the holiday shopping season began, its losses in the third quarter diminished, and its sales forecasts continued to rise, even as sales continued to decline.

“We have made significant strides in our efforts to bring Jisipenni back to sustainable, profitable growth,” Soltou said in a statement at the time.

Net income fell 64% in the fourth quarter, including the holiday shopping season, and the company announced another round of store closures.

These are the companies that are most impacted by Kovid-19 – and at least

The coronavirus pandemic eventually bankrupted the company. Industry sales at department stores fell 47% in April, while clothing store sales fell 89%, government data showed on Friday. Like other retailers, Jessipenny announced March 18th This means closing stores and moving its employees during a crisis. It recently reopened 41 stores to shoppers, a total of less than 5%.

In addition to cutting all of JCPenney’s revenues, it has made the future outlook for the long-running troubled retailer very dire.

“The pandemic recession … is accelerating the consumer shift toward online retail,” said Kalinda Ukanawa, assistant professor of marketing at the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

As of Feb. 1, Jicipenny had $ 3.6 billion in long-term debt on its books, though most of that debt had not arrived until next year, the company said on April 15. It said it was considering strategic options available over the 30-day grace period before deciding on a loan default. It lost another loan repayment on May 7, and it came with Grace Period just a week. But instead of defaulting on the loan, it made the payment on May 14, giving it an additional day before deciding whether to file for bankruptcy.

The troubled retail sector

The bankruptcy filing of the company does not necessarily mean that JC Penny is out of business. Many companies use this approach to eliminate debt and other liabilities they cannot afford while closing profitable operations and locations. Both J. Crew and Niemann are expected to be in business. But Stage Stores said it plans to close nearly 800 small department stores permanently if the buyer cannot find it in the bankruptcy process.

This is a unique time to file a retail bankruptcy. Most stores are closed because of quarantine and home-based orders, and many shoppers are afraid of going to open stores.

Retailers often use store closures during bankruptcy restructuring and raise the cash needed to finance operations during bankruptcy restructuring, said Reshmi Basu, a retail bankruptcy specialist at Detwire, which tracks the financial conditions of troubled companies. This makes it more difficult for a company to get out of the bankruptcy process. Many retailers were bankrupted because they wanted to be in business, but failed to do so.

UBS analysts said Monday that “the closure of the world’s retail stores will accelerate after Kovid-19” and that the gap between the well-positioned retailers and the struggling chains is widening.