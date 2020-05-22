The man who guided the 1990s powerhouse jazz teams passed away.

The group announced that Jerry Sloan died early Friday morning at age 78 after battling Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

“Jerry Sloan will always be a synonym for Utah Jazz,” the franchise said in a statement. “He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz Company and we will be with his family, friends and fans to mourn his loss. We are very grateful for his achievement here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and integrity he has brought to our franchise.”

Carl Malone revealed Monday that Sloane was “not doing well” and requested prayers for his former coach.

The Hall of Famer retired in 2011 after 23 years at the helm at Uls, after serving for three years as the Bulls’ head coach. His teams had a 1221-803 record, including 20 playoff appearances with the Mark and Jazz, in 1997 and 1998, before Michael Jordan fell to the Bulls.

“Like [John] Stockton and Malone players, Jerry Sloan summed up the company, ”the team said. “He will be greatly missed. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Tammy, the entire Sloane family and all who knew and loved him.”