Jersey City Cap won 2 million in Season 40 of ‘Survivor’

Tony Vlachos, 46, five challengers – including two from New Jersey: Michelle Fitzgerald, 29, of Freehold, and Natalie Anderson, 34, of Edgewater, on Wednesday’s episode Survivor: Winners at War.

“I opened my eyes to see what it was like [important] Financial security. Anything can happen. We are going through people who are losing their jobs right now, ”Tony told ET. “I was the first million to win SurvivorI have invested in a lot of assets … The best thing is to secure those mortgages. “

Vlachos is a fan favorite villain From Survivor: Cagayan. He was notorious for using any means to get to the top by betraying all his alliances.

Fitzgerald, travel consultant and winner from Freehold Kah Wrong, They have been able to form a large number of alliances this season and benefit significantly from all other players.

Anderson from Edgewater competed against her twin sister, Nadia. While Nadia was one of the first people to be eliminated from the show, Natalie was able to adapt to the ever-changing alliances and eventually succeed.

In the run-up to the end, it is Aired on Wednesday, It is very exciting that three of the finalists are from the same state.

Also an official New Jersey Twitter account Tweeted “Big State Energy” along with a photo of each contestant.