Jill Scott wants us to try Patti LaBelle’s spinach

Such was her experience with singer Jill Scott and legendary singer Patti LaBelle.

Set up here: Scott, 48, and LaBelle, 75, are both Philadelphia and Grammy Award-winning singers.

The little singer released her debut album, “Who’s Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Volume 1”, she recalled when LaBelle was invited to her home.

Scott said yes, yes, when a diva invite was extended.

Scott said of their visit that LaBelle was “very lovely” and asked her if she was hungry.

“I have to eat Patti LaBelle food,” Scott said of LaBelle, who also has cookbook author Pies for sale at Wal-Mart. “Like, who gets this chance?”

LaBelle offered some of her home dishes – beef brisket and spinach.

There is only one problem.

“I hate spinach,” Scott said.

The singer / actress decided to be polite, using what she calls “kid tactics” to eat spinach and quickly follow it up with a “melt in your mouth” brisket to prevent the taste of vegetables.

But Scott underestimated LaBelle’s cooking magic.

“I put the spinach in the mouth, and I immediately started crying,” Scott said. “When I told you that I had eaten spinach for the rest of my life? I hated it because spinach was a walk.”

Scott did not saut బ spinach in olive oil and garlic, and LaBelle said that the way it was made, Scott “changed my whole spinach life.”

However, the miracle did not stop there.

LaBelle was very kind to Scott’s gratitude, and she blessed her.

“She comes upstairs and puts a million dollars worth of diamonds in my neck. I sit there eating brisket and spinach, crying, with a million dollars in my neck,” Scott said. “I love you Mrs. Patti. Thank you.”

LaBelle (who we all need to befriend) said in a statement to CNN that she got the invitation because she liked Scott’s music.

“I didn’t know she didn’t like spinach!” LaBelle said. “I want to show her love because she gave me love. And watching her video really touched my heart and brightened my day, especially now that there’s so much sadness.”