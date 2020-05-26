JK Rowling’s children’s book ‘The Icabag’ was released online for free

Rowling began writing “The Icabag” while completing the original Wizarding World Series, and planned to publish the seventh and last – “Harry Potter” book.

This is her first book aimed at children after “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

According to Rowling, a new story will be serialized every week from Tuesday to July 10, with a chapter or more posted on “The Icabag” website.

Rowling said she had read the story aloud to her children during the writing process, which would make it a good story for serialization.

The author said that people aged seven and over should read it themselves.

“The Icabag is a story about truth and abuse of power,” Rowling writes.

“To quell an obvious question: This idea came to me well over a decade ago, so it is not intended to be read as a response to anything that is happening in the world right now.

Rowling invited the children to provide them with illustrations for the story, during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I want to see the gin haulu running through the jungle,” she wrote. “Creativity, innovation and effort are important: we’re not looking for a lot of technical expertise.”

English print, eBook and audiobook versions of “The Icabag” will be published in November, with other languages ​​to follow.

Rowling says publishers around the world are free to choose illustrations that they think are best for the book.

The author donates all of her royalties to “help the pandemic particularly affected groups.”