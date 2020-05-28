John Krasinski explained why he sold ‘some good news’

“This is one of those things that I thought of doing only eight of them at the time of the blockade, because I have these other things. I’m going to do it very soon, ‘Jack Ryan’ and all these other things, Wilson’s daily Instagram live series hosted by Wilson for Soul Pancake.” Krasinski told Rain Wilson on There, Human. “More than that … writing, directing and producing – all of that stuff – has a lot to do with a couple of my friends.”
Krasinski explained: “I know this is not consistent with my prior commitments.”
He said he felt his options were to end the series or sell it so that someone else could continue it.
“I’d like to keep the show off my office forever,” Krasinski said. “It’s not sustainable.”
Although Krasinski does not regularly host a new version of the show, he is still involved.
“In eight weeks [Some Good News] Not one of these huge news networks, “Krasinski continued.” We had so many fun things planned and I can’t wait to dig. I’m not going to be a part of it whenever I can, and I’m going to host a couple [episodes] And bring in a different community of people. But we’re really, really excited about it. I received some pretty amazing notes about how good the show is for everyone, but the truth is, it doesn’t mean anything more to me. It was the most emotionally fulfilling experience I have ever had in my entire life. “
