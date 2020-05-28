John Krasinski explained why he sold ‘some good news’

“This is one of those things that I thought of doing only eight of them at the time of the blockade, because I have these other things. I’m going to do it very soon, ‘Jack Ryan’ and all these other things, Wilson’s daily Instagram live series hosted by Wilson for Soul Pancake.” Krasinski told Rain Wilson on There, Human. “More than that … writing, directing and producing – all of that stuff – has a lot to do with a couple of my friends.”

Krasinski explained: “I know this is not consistent with my prior commitments.”

He said he felt his options were to end the series or sell it so that someone else could continue it.

“I’d like to keep the show off my office forever,” Krasinski said. “It’s not sustainable.”