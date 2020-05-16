Joining the same page with the Mets starters

Part 20 of the New York Mets Exploration Series.

Wilson Ramos played like a C-plus in his first season with Plan C, but probably with the Mets.

J.T. After the Mets failed in their attempt to land. Realmuto in the trade with the Marlins – he eventually dealt with the Phillies – general manager Brody Van Wagenen pivoted to the free-agent market, where he tried to sign Yasmani Grandal. Neither side has ever signed a deal with Ramos on a 19-year two-year deal. Grandal turned down about $ 60 million from the Mets and signed a one-year deal with the Brewers, but he got his money in the winter and agreed to a four-year, $ 73 million deal with the White Sox.

Given his defensive shortcomings, the Mets prefer a big splash from Ramos, but have a respectable .288 / .351 / .416 slash line with 14 homers and 73 RBIs. Most notably, after two injury-plagued seasons, Ramos appeared in 141 games.

The Mets will have to decide on Ramos after the season – his contract includes a 2021 club option worth 21 million. The Mets could buy that option for $ 1.5 million. Realmutto is one of the catchers who could become free agents, possibly giving the Mets another crack at the CAA client (Watts Wagenenen co-headed the organization’s baseball division before becoming the Mets’ general manager).

Ramos ‘biggest problem last season was syncing with the Mets’ starting pitchers. Jacob DeGrom and Noah Syndergaard were particularly interested in other options behind the plate, with the Mets having to turn more than Tomas Nido to back up.

Ramos, 32, came to spring training this year and has a good working relationship with the pitchers. One of the changes he implemented was a knee drop that allowed him to set a good low target.

“It’s hard for me to get them [low] I’m a big guy so I pitch a little bit, “said Ramos, nicknamed” Buffalo “and listed at 6-foot-1, 245 pounds. “I’ve never worked with my knee on the floor in the past, so this year and the end of last year, I worked more with my knee on the floor and helped me catch those pitches better.”

If the Mets play this season, the Mets won’t have a chance to see if Ramos’ chemistry with Syndergaard improves; Tommy John underwent surgery in March of the right-hand man, which eliminated him in 2021. The Mets have settled down enough from Ramos.

“[Ramos] In terms of movement and lateral movement, he has always had that challenge defensively. “Catching is always the type of position that people complain about [Mike] Protection of the piazza. When he hit 40 home runs a year, all of a sudden they stopped complaining about it, and then all of a sudden it wasn’t a problem.

“You have to remind him to be defensively engaged with Wilson and lock the pitchers. It’s important to keep the pitchers locked up on a daily basis and stay on the same page.”

As last season progressed, Ramos changed his hitting style, going from a contact hitter back to his strengths as someone trying to run the ball.

“He’s always a dangerous hitter,” Scout said. “He’s really in the middle of the field. He always wears right-center field when he comes to Minnesota and Washington, and last year he started hitting his pull-side power. He started running more balls to the left side of the diamond. The last two months.