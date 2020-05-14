Jordan and Gaetz warn police not to use Chinese-made ‘Goo Chari’ drones

Republican lawmakers say China should stop using surveillance drones, including implementing coronavirus social-distance rules.

In a letter to federal officials, Ohio-based Representatives Jim Jordan and Florida-based Matt Gaetz indicated that there was evidence drones made by DJI Send footage to China, Company-based.

NYPD Uses at least 14 drones Made by DJI, the world’s top commercial drone maker.

“Although federal law enforcement agencies warn of potential information security issues with DJI drones, it is not clear whether state and local law enforcement agencies are fully aware of these issues,” Jordan and Gaetz wrote in a letter to the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

Dozens of other House Republicans signed the Jordan-Getz letters, viz First reported by the Daily Caller.

The DJI is lending drones to U.S. police departments to help them monitor and prosecute civilians who do not comply with the COVID-19 restrictions on freedom of association.

On April 7, Elizabeth, NJ, police department Wrote on Facebook It uses DJI drones to track social gatherings and issue $ 1,000 fines.

“We were able to get 5 DJI Mavic 2 UAVs on loan through DJI’s Public Safety Disaster Relief Program – thanks to Wayne Baker, DJI Director of Public Safety Integration,” the police department wrote.

Elizabeth police said the “new models are equipped with voice capabilities” and “will be around the city with automatic messages from the mayor. Stop collecting, disperse and go home. Summons will be issued and continued for those in violation.”

Representatives for the DJI and the NYPD did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post, nor did Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bolvage.

It is unclear to what extent the NYPD uses drones to enforce social distance rules. In April, the department denied that it was responsible for the drone that flew across the East River to deliver a pro-social message. The Federal Aviation Administration has begun an investigation into the incident.

Chinese officials have also blocked a campaign by U.S. officials to discourage allies from using Huawei’s telecom services. US officials, led by Secretary of State Mike Pompey, have argued that the transparency of Chinese officials at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak is an example of why China and its government-backed institutions should not be trusted.

Republican lawmakers have no power in the Democratic-controlled House, but both Jordan and Getz are close to President Trump, and their warnings could be foreshadowed by a growing GOP campaign to back the use of DJI drones.