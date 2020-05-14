Josh Gadd launches new Quarantine song as Frozen Olaf: ‘I’m With You’

Disney has called one of its coolest characters to heat up the hearts of single children who are forced to stay indoors during coronavirus lockdowns.

In an attempt to boost morale, Disney Animation Released the clip Wednesday Of frozen Olaf, voiced Josh God, Singing “I’m with you” to the characters in Arendelle City, a song that tells children of all ages that they are not going alone.

“Wherever you are, here’s a special message from Olaf’s home to your home,” the tweet said in a tweet.

The clip features scenes from Disney classics The Lion King, Alice in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast And many more iconic Disney movies.

Gad, 39, voiced two of Olaf’s two installments Frozen The franchise and the house sang, “I am incredibly grateful to share this message with you all. “Frozen,” a song written by an incredible band under the supervision of @Likricris10 and Bobby Lopez & Dan Abraham, under the supervision of “Alightleyly” is a love letter from all of us. “

Some lyrics read “I’m with you with this letter / I’m with you with this song / I’m laughing with you when you make a mistake / Who cares about our whereabouts / I’m here and you’re there / But I’m with you / I care. “

The new song was written by songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

The clip comes as they announce Disney Wednesday Produces six-part papers That Into the Unknown: Preparation of Frozen 2.