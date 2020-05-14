Joyce Lin: American pilot dies in plane crash while trying to deliver Kovid-19 tests to remote Indonesian village

Joyce Lynn, 40, took off Tuesday morning on a Kodiak flight from the airport at Centani in Papua Province. She has served as a Missionary, Pilot and Information Technologie Specialist with her Mission Aviation Fellowship.
On Tuesday, Lynn was on his way to Mamit, in the Papua Mountain region, in an attempt to bring test kits to a local clinic. She reported the emergency shortly after takeoff.
Lynn worked in Indonesia for two years and joined MAF after working for more than a decade as a computer specialist. She is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees before joining Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary and graduating in 2017.
Lynn found mission aviation right at the seminary and never looked back.
“Joyce is the light that reflects Jesus, and she will be sorely missed,” MAF wrote in a statement.
Lynn had her parents and two sisters, who did not comment for privacy.
