Joyce Lin: American pilot dies in plane crash while trying to deliver Kovid-19 tests to remote Indonesian village

Joyce Lynn, 40, took off Tuesday morning on a Kodiak flight from the airport at Centani in Papua Province. She has served as a Missionary, Pilot and Information Technologie Specialist with her Mission Aviation Fellowship.

On Tuesday, Lynn was on his way to Mamit, in the Papua Mountain region, in an attempt to bring test kits to a local clinic. She reported the emergency shortly after takeoff.

The plane crashed into Sentani Lake, and divers made sure she didn’t get off, According to MAF . She was the only one on the plane. The MIF said it is working with local authorities to investigate the incident.