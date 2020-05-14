Joyce Lin: American pilot dies in plane crash while trying to deliver Kovid-19 tests to remote Indonesian village

Joyce Lynn, 40, took off Tuesday morning on a Kodiak flight from the airport at Centani in Papua Province. She has served as a Missionary, Pilot and Information Technologie Specialist with her Mission Aviation Fellowship.

On Tuesday, Lynn was on his way to Mamit, in the Papua Mountain region, in an attempt to bring test kits to a local clinic. She reported the emergency shortly after takeoff.

Lynn worked in Indonesia for two years and joined MAF after working for more than a decade as a computer specialist. She is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees before joining Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary and graduating in 2017.

Lynn found mission aviation right at the seminary and never looked back.

“Joyce is the light that reflects Jesus, and she will be sorely missed,” MAF wrote in a statement.

Lynn had her parents and two sisters, who did not comment for privacy.

According to Johns Hopkins University statistics, more than 15,000 virus cases and more than 1,000 deaths have been reported in Indonesia. It has the highest death toll in any of the other East Asian countries except China, and only Singapore and China have the highest number of cases.

Although no Covid-19 cases were reported until March, the country is rapidly increasing its coronavirus numbers.

President Joko Widodo did not declare a national public health emergency until March 31, the same day many foreign visitors were banned from entering or transporting the country.