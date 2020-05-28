Kansas soldier jumps bridge gunman and saves ‘countless lives’

A Fort Leavenworth soldier jumped his car into an active shooter and saved “countless lives,” when he accidentally opened fire on the bridge.

An active-duty Army soldier waited in traffic early Wednesday morning on Centennial Bridge connecting Kansas and Missouri, when he saw a man firing at least two guns, Kansas City Star reports.

A 34-year-old soldier from nearby Army Installation “stopped the gunman by hitting the shooter with his vehicle,” Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

“A very, very dangerous situation that fortunately ended very quickly,” Kitchen told reporters. “Again, countless lives were saved by the person who intervened.”

It is not clear why the suspect from Platte County, Missouri, opened fire, but said he was armed with at least a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle as Kitchens randomly opened fire on cars on the bridge after getting out of his vehicle. KSHB reports.

“I heard like nine or 10 shots there, and by then it was fast,” witness Charlie Jordan told the station. “It’s just, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam. Like the fireworks of the model. ”

One person was shot and killed in the incident – another active-duty soldier from Fort Leavenworth who appeared to be an unintended target. He was taken to a hospital, where his condition was critical, but remained stable Wednesday, the Kansas City Star reported.

The unidentified soldier who blocked the accused was not injured, but the gunman who sustained the accident was hospitalized with serious injuries, Kitchens said.

The accused was under his vehicle at one point as officers began to go inside, a witness said.

“I’m glad he was able to pull off, you know,” Austin Menzel Told KSHB. “I’m glad someone did something about it, though, as an active-duty soldier. So congratulations to that hero… he did good. “