Keeping shoppers safe in the world’s busiest malls

After a few weeks of rigorous lockdown and more than a million people tested for coronavirus in the UAE, the Emirati malls phased in and reopened on April 28, according to the government.

With new restrictions on trading hours and visitor numbers, Dubai Mall is back in business. But keeping people safe is one of the busiest indoor spaces in the world.

A spokesman for the property company Emaar, which owns the Dubai Mall, said the restrictions were relaxed following the directions and leadership of the UAE government and concerned authorities.

As of May 13, the UAE had a total of 19,661 coronavirus cases and 203 deaths Johns Hopkins University Statistics , And many precautions are still in place.

With the launch of the Dubai Mall reopening, a raft of security measures have been introduced, with a 30% capacity for both visitors and staff to ensure that social distance guidelines are maintained.

The mall typically has 250,000 visitors per day, and the upper limit is now 70,000. The reopening of time coincides with the traditionally quiet Ramadan weeks.

Most of the site is closed, including amusement attractions and prayer rooms. Each store open must clearly indicate the capacity limit, and determine its size. Masks are now a must for shoppers.

Mall operators are also using sophisticated technology to reduce risks.

“We have implemented high-spec thermal scanners and footfall cameras at all entry points throughout the mall,” the spokesperson said. This system enforces visitor health as well as capacity limits.

Global picture

Malls around the world have begun reopening as countries seek to revive struggling economies under lockdown measures.

In the US, Simon, the country’s largest mall operator, has reopened several of its malls and said it would Wipe free masks and cleaners For shoppers who request them.

In China, in some cases malls have been open for more than a month, but are struggling to attract customers again.

Across Europe, the film is mixed with malls still closed in many countries Reopening in Turkey With fever checks for shoppers. There is Greece Announced plans To open malls on June 1st.

Elsewhere in the UAE, neighboring Sharjah and Abu Dhabi emirates have carefully allowed malls to reopen. Measurements at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall include testing staff for coronavirus every two hours.

Slow recovery

Businesses in Dubai Mall are facing an uphill battle to rebuild from the pesky setbacks.

“This year started very promisingly with January in our 12-year history,” said Martin Van Almsik, General Manager of Al Nasma Chocolate. “April is practically without a return order then.”

Retailers should also find ways to market their product without interconnection. Al Nasma usually offers chocolate samples to customers, but now it is not off limits and instead offers a staff hand sanitizer.

Jardins de Parfums has a similar problem. The perfume retailer usually offers “blotters” so shoppers can try different scents. That social aspect is no longer possible, forcing management to rethink their business model.

“For a concept like ours, to create an experience for the customer in person, we had to translate those efforts and emotions digitally,” says Noor Amer, export and education manager.

Most of normal life may have been purchased until the coronavirus pandemic ceased in the blink of an eye. But getting back to normal is a slow process.