Kelly Dodd made it clear that the coronavirus comments ‘no one will die’ after the Page Six report

Kelly Dodd took to Instagram to “clarify” her comments about the coronavirus pandemic – again.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Have been targeted Page Six on Tuesday after we reported that her claims that “no one dies” of coronavirus in Orange County, California are false.

The reality star said on her Instagram story Monday, “No one here in Orange County is wearing masks. Alas, because no one here is infected with the virus. ”However, the county The death toll stands at 133 As of Monday.

“I cannot reduce the deaths caused by this virus. I feel for their loved ones,” the 44-year-old Dad said in response to our report. “However, 133 of the 3 million people in Orange County died – far less than most.”

Addressing her festive remarks about people not wearing masks, she said, “I’m encouraged and excited that people have come out and there is some semblance of normalcy.”

The “RHOC” star also exploded our weekly For accusing Dad of not wearing a mask She was in a video she recorded on Memorial Day.

“I wore a mask,” she said before referring to her mother in the clip. “This lady is not wearing the mask right here, and none of the patrons wear the mask as we eat. There are servers, but you can’t eat with a mask, so make sure you know your facts. “

This is not the first time Dad has made his comments “clear” about the pandemic.

In April, she repeatedly apologized for saying that COVID-19 was “God’s way of thinning the herd.” Two weeks later, “Well, people will die! I’m sorry to say that. “