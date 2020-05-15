Kelly Loeffler gives the Feds records amid insider trading allegations

According to reports, Senator Kelly Loeffler gave Feds records of her stock trades amid questions about her sales before the coronavirus hit global markets.

Georgia sent Republican papers to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Senate Ethics Committee, her office Told media outlets In a statement Thursday.

Jeffrey Spreacher – chairman of the New York Stock Exchange – said Loeffler and her husband “acted appropriately and observed both the letter and the spirit of the law,” according to her office. Loeffler’s stock trades led to insider trading allegations after attending a private coronavirus briefing in January.

“The documents and information show the lack of involvement in her and her husband’s managed accounts and the details of those accounts,” Loeffler’s spokesman said Says the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Senator Loeffler welcomes any questions from the first day.”

It is unclear whether Loeffler provided the documents in advance or in response to federal authorities’ requests. Senate representatives did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment Friday morning.

Loeffler sold $ 1 million worth of stock from January 24 to February 14, shortly before the historic virus collapse. The senator said she was not directing the transactions, and she and Sprecher pledged to liquidate their personal stock portfolio.

Loeffler revealed that she provided the Feds’ papers the same day that Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) told him that he would step down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee in the FBI’s investigation into stock transactions. The lawmaker dumped 7 1.7 million shares on February 13, about a week before the markets fell.

The FBI questioned Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) About the stocks her husband sold in late January and February, her office said Thursday. Sen. Jim Inhoff (R-Okla.) Also dropped shares in January; He said he was not involved in his investment decisions.