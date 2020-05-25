Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consulos fills in for Ryan Seacrest again

Ryan Seacrest Monday has new fears about him missing from the Airwaves once again.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host had to deny that he suffered a stroke while hosting the finale of “American Idol” last Sunday night, after he slowed down his speech during the broadcast. When he skipped the “live” broadcast the next day, his spokesman said, “He needs a break after juggling three to four broadcast jobs over the past few weeks.” So… he took a deserved day off. “

Seacrest, who says he was tired – returned to co-hosting duties with Kelly Ripa for the rest of the week. But he missed out on the show once again on Memorial Day.

Page Six is ​​said to have tapered off the Monday episode when Seacrest ran out last week, but fans noticed it on Twitter when the show aired. Ripa’s husband, Mark Consulos, stood up for Seacrest on the second Monday.

Meanwhile – after we reported that Ripa and Consulos were broadcasting from the Caribbean – we learned that they were staying in Mustique’s ultra-exclusive enclave, where the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret Les Jolies, owns a villa.

Every year there are family holidays, and Ripa has previously been spotted at the island’s famous Basil Bar, where Mick Jagger – who owns a house on the island – is called up to sing.

We were told that designer Tommy Hilfiger, who owns the property on the island, is currently on lockdown on Mystic.

Ripa and her family were on spring break, when they were told to take shelter and decided to stay, Ripa told ABC staff at a town hall meeting: “We were planning a trip for our family, and it was of course our whole family.

“And three days after we arrived, the whole world really changed. I mean, everything is closed. The government shut down, our country is closed. I hate using the word stuck, but we are. “

She said that she and Seacrest continued their show, “because we felt the same way with everything that was going on in the world. Maybe, the things we normally do are the best thing for us, even in the most unusual of circumstances. “

A source told us: “It was like paradise, but now no one is allowed on the island and it is very lonely. Kelly, like everyone else, wants to see her parents. Not as great as it seemed initially a good idea. “