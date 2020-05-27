Kellyn Miller-Keys suffered from casting Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette number

“The Bachelor” alum Kailyn Miller-Keys said Monday she was “hurt” about being accepted as “The Bachelorette” last year. In favor of Hannah Brown.

Ben Higgins and Ashley appear on Iconetti “Almost Famous” PodcastThe former beauty queen – who competed with Brown, 25 during Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” last year – opened up about the possibility.

“I remember calling out, ‘Not for the bachelorette,’ and I was like, ‘Dang, that kind of sucks.’ It definitely hurt. “

Miller-Keys, 24, said she was “sagging” and “upset,” adding, “I believe it’s mine, and suddenly it’s not.”

“Looking back at previous seasons, it was always in the top four and then it was boring to branch out and pick Hannah,” she said.

Miller-Keys was fourth in the Underwood season and Brown was eliminated in Week 7.

The show also saw the tension between fellow contestant Miller-Keys and Brown, who later joined the women Mentioning their flashbacks on camera.

When they went their separate ways – Brown joined “Dancing with the Stars” after “The Bachelorette” – Miller-Keys appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” last summer, When she met her current boyfriend Dean Unglert, A fellow “bachelorette” alum.

In December, 29-year-old Unglert underwent surgery following a ski accident in the Swiss Alps. For the New Year, He celebrated with Miller-Keys, Whom he called his biggest “supporters.”