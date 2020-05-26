Kendall Jenner’s ‘fraternal twin’ Kirby Jenner discusses new QB show and Chris Jenner’s mother’s advice

The eight-episode series is executive produced by Kendall and Chris Jenner. In addition to Khloe Kardashian, Courtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, both make guest appearances in a few episodes.

The show features guest appearances from actors Ray Romano, Ted Danson and Beverly D’Angelo.

“Kirby Jenner” first started incorporating photos of herself with Kendall Jenner and her family in 2015, and they came to attention. He now calls Chris Jenner his “mom.”

CNN caught up with “Kirby” before the show started. He refuses to give his real name and does not break character in our conversation.

Kirby, why did you decide to take on the series?

“It wasn’t really my decision. It was actually my mother’s idea (of performing),” he said of Kendall Jenner’s original mother, Chris Jenner. “(Chris) is about a guy named Quibby and how he wanted to do a reality show with me and I was like, ‘Whoa, is there a guy named Quibby?’ I was very surprised and she was like, ‘No, the network is called QB, the guy’s name is Jeffrey Katzenberg, I googled Jeffrey Katzenberg and I came to the floor to find out who I was doing’ Shrek! ‘

What is it like working with Chris Jenner?

“It’s amazing. She’s such a good mother. I am truly blessed to have someone like her in my life. She’s not just her mother. She’s one of the best executive producers in the world when it comes to reality television. Her executive produces the rest of my life. Producer, I live with her. Her executive produces most of my meals and my journey. I mean, she’s the best. ”

Tell us why you live in the attic of your “mom” home?

“I really love it there. I’m in a bedroom, but she (Chris Jenner) turned it into a ion shack. It’s nice, because in the attic, it gives me a little more privacy. I’m 24 years old, so I like to have my own space. It sounds like a little water there, but it’s cold. “

Why should people tune in to your show at QB?

“There’s a little bit of everything on my show. It has fashion and modeling. It has pyrotechnics, my sisters. I got into a battle with a bird and a business clown and I sing some. I’m really excited to show the world what I’m doing behind closed doors.”

Tell us about the celebrities you guest starred in on your show, including Ted Danson, how did that come about?

“Ted, I’ve been trying to get together for many years. We met once, we played the phone tag and we talked about the meeting and it never happened. Finally, I convinced him to sign up for a Japanese class with me because I knew he was trying to learn Japanese. But I want to hang out with Ted. “

Do you ever fight? With your “sisters”?

“I always argue with some family members. Kimberly (Kardashian West) can be pretty screwed, but the fights that Kendall (Jenner) and I have are really small and short. Fight on what to watch on TV. You know, Kendall is always ‘cops’ and criminal justice.” They wanted to see shows, and I was like ‘SpongeBob’ and ‘Rocket Power’ and cartoons. ”

How were you during the detention with Chris?

“I’m not actually at my mother’s house. I’m at Kylie (Jenner’s) house. I’m in her mother-in-law’s unit or the carriage house. I don’t even think she knows I’m here.”

Clarification: An earlier version of this story claimed the premiere on Monday.