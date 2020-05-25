Kenny Loggins performs ‘Footloose’ at empty Hollywood Bowl to raise money for Kovid-19 relief

The artist performed at the iconic Hollywood Amphitheater on Saturday night and sang his biggest hits, including “Footloose,” co-wrote the 1984 hit film Kevin Bacon.
Talent agent Richard Weitz and his 17-year-old daughter Demi are the brains behind the concert series, which they say has raised more than $ 3 million for food banks, hospitals and related Kovid-19 support operations.
“When Demi and I started RWQuarantunes two months ago, we thought it would be surreal and very modest to think we were going from our kitchen to the Hollywood Bowl,” William Morris, partner at Endeavor, told CNN.
To the delight of the crowd, Bacon also made an appearance at Saturday’s virtual fundraiser from his home.
“When we make the film, we don’t have a song yet,” Bacon said while introducing Loggins. “In the middle of the shooting, Kenny was still writing the song. It was just Kenny on the acoustic guitar, it was the demo … I heard the song and I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s cool.’ It’s up to you. I did what I could, but I don’t think there would have been a movie without it. “
Loggins and Bacon are part of a night filled with memorable performances, in which Seal sings his hit “Kiss From a Rose.”
TV chef Rachel Ray shares a snap of Rob Thomas performing his 1999 smash single “Smooth” with Carlos Santana.
Artist Billy Elish also discusses the vegan charity she started with her mother.
The Killers, Barry Manilow, Gavin DeGraw, Andy Grammer, Bryan Adams, Elvis Costello, Gloria Gaynor and former Styx frontman Dennis Diong also performed. Renowned record producer Clive Davis, who Weitz called his “Zoom Wing Man” and a staple of all virtual fundraisers, was also seen from his home in the evening.
Weitz told CNN that due to copyright infringement issues with certain songs, and because the shows are by invitation only and the zoom limits the number of callers at once.
Volunteer funds for No Kid Hungry, Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, Saban Community Clinic, Cedars-Sinai Hospital, United Way Worldwide, Team Rubicon, Vanderbilt Hospital, CDC Foundation, Baby 2 Baby and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. On Saturday’s show, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon donated $ 200,000 to No Kid Hungry, Weitz said.
Leave a Comment