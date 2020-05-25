Kenny Loggins performs ‘Footloose’ at empty Hollywood Bowl to raise money for Kovid-19 relief

The artist performed at the iconic Hollywood Amphitheater on Saturday night and sang his biggest hits, including “Footloose,” co-wrote the 1984 hit film Kevin Bacon.

The special concert is part of an ongoing fundraiser, RWQuarantunes This happens every weekend on a private zoom call.

Talent agent Richard Weitz and his 17-year-old daughter Demi are the brains behind the concert series, which they say has raised more than $ 3 million for food banks, hospitals and related Kovid-19 support operations.

“When Demi and I started RWQuarantunes two months ago, we thought it would be surreal and very modest to think we were going from our kitchen to the Hollywood Bowl,” William Morris, partner at Endeavor, told CNN.