Kentucky cheerleading coaches fired after fog and naked research

Four coaches of the University of Kentucky’s famed cheerleading squad have been fired – a top university lawyer has resigned – after three months of internal investigation, which found that squad members had an off-campus supervision error with fog, alcohol and public participation. Nudity, the school announced Monday.

Head coach Jomo Thompson and assistant coaches Ben Head, Spencer Klan and Kelsey Lacroix have all gone away.

University Lawyer T. Lynn Williamson – who has spent four decades as an administrative consultant to the cheerleading team According to Kentucky.com – chose to retire as a result of the investigation.

“The University of Kentucky has built the nation’s premier collegiate cheerleading program. Unfortunately, the integrity of the program has been hampered by the misbehavior of some squad members during off-campus trips and the supervision of the program’s coaches and advisers, ”UK President Eli Capiluto said in a statement to Kentucky.com.

The statement stated that the coaching staff must “know or reasonably be aware” of the team’s off-the-mat antics and failed to take the necessary steps to address it.

Team members spoke on Monday in defense of the event.

Senior Alli Law Tweeted Monday.

“This program is the epitome of professionalism,” said senior Riley Aguiar Tweeted. “It made me not only a good athlete, but also a good person. It will greatly impact me and my colleagues who have worked throughout our lives to reach this university / team. Please do not feed the lies that hurt us. “

According to an internal investigation of the school, team members participated in “basket tosses”, a routine gymnastic routine that required throwing one into the air, while the team was backless or bottomless in front of coaches.

The students had brought alcohol to the retreat and the coaches had neglected to confiscate it, while the team allowed alumni to bring boats and alcohol to the same retreat. Some of the group were drunk, and they needed medical help, a statement said.

At a different cheerleading camp, according to the release, members of the team were ordered to “wear shorts and underwear”.

The release said there was no evidence of sexual assault or sexual misconduct.

Additionally, two members of the coaching staff who run gymnastic-driven businesses have reportedly been recruited by cheerleading squad members.

According to Kentucky.com, Eric, the university’s executive vice president for finance and administration, said Monday that inappropriate behavior began before the last school year.