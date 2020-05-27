Kevin Hart has revealed new details of the crash recovery

The accident made Hart’s life more appreciated, closer to death.
“When you get close to that light and you’re lucky enough to get back into that light, you respect life differently,” he said. “I don’t have bad days.”
The “Jumanji” star said his “biggest cry of life came from the first day I came home from the hospital.”
“I have an option of never seeing that house again,” Hart said. “I have a choice not to walk down that driveway again. I have a choice not to visit my wife and my children again.”
According to a California Highway Patrol incident obtained by CNN, Hart and driver Jared Black suffered back pain and were rushed to nearby hospitals. The third resident, Rebecca Brockstermann, Black’s fianc ,e, sustained no significant injuries.
The trio were traveling in the 1970s at the Hart owned Plymouth Barracuda. He was speeding and lost control when a block sped onto the Mulholland Highway near Malibu, the Highway Patrolling report said. The car crashed into a tree, taking care of a car, with the heart in the passenger seat and Brocksterman in the back.
Hart told Rogan during the podcast that he was performing better than he actually was when he was recovering.
“I lied in the hospital because they didn’t want to know I was in pain,” Hart said, “because I thought they would stop me from walking.”
Leave a Comment